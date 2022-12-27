Thompson players selected as finalists for Class 7A Player of the Year awards Published 10:49 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

With the high school football season behind us, awards continue to pile in for the best players from the 2022 season, and two local players earned more recognition on Sunday, Dec. 25.

Those two athletes, who were also named to the All-County and All-State teams, have now been named finalists for the Class 7A Back and Lineman of the Year awards.

Nominees include Thompson’s Anquon Fegans and Peter Woods.

They will also be in the running for a spot on the Super All-State Team and the coveted Mr. Football Award, which goes to the best player in the state regardless of classification.

Feagans and Woods both swept the Class 7A awards already this season with both players were recognized on the All-County and All-State teams. Woods was named the 2022 Shelby County Player of the Year.

A five-star recruit heading to Clemson, Woods finished his senior season with 89 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 11 sacks against some of the state’s and country’s toughest teams.

During the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game, Woods finished with eight tackles, including seven for a loss to earn the game’s MVP award.

In his fifth season at Thompson, Woods brought home the Warriors’ fourth consecutive 7A State Championship.

The sophomore from Thompson, Fegans proved why he is one of the most recruited young players in the country. He totaled 67 tackles with one tackle for loss, but he led Shelby County with nine interceptions and three pick-sixes, making him one of the top defensive backs in Alabama.

The two finalists represent Shelby County out of the 48 football players named in the 2022 finalists list.

An awards ceremony banquet and luncheon will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Montgomery Renaissance hotel to announce the winners and recognize the finalists.

Nominees:

7A BACK

DB Anquon Fegans, Thompson

QB Peyton Floyd, Hewitt-Trussville

WR Ean Nation, Auburn

7A LINEMAN

OL Bradyn Joiner, Auburn

DL Hunter Osborne, Hewitt-Trussville

DL Peter Woods, Thompson

6A BACK

RB Cole Gamble, Mountain Brook

WR Ryan Williams, Saraland

ATH Earl Woods, Hueytown

6A LINEMAN

DL Kelby Collins, Gardendale

OL Wilkin Formby, Northridge

DL Jaquavious Russaw, Carver-Montgomery

5A BACK

RB Ashton Ashford, Ramsay

RB Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright

RB Eli Frost, Fairview

5A LINEMAN

DL Zion Grady, Charles Henderson

DL Kavion Henderson, Leeds

DL Yhonzae Pierre, Eufaula

4A BACK

RB Fluff Bothwell, Oneonta

ATH Jacob Cornejo, Cherokee Co.

QB Andrew Hunter, Randolph

4A LINEMAN

LB Jashawn Cooper, Montgomery Academy

DL Tae Diamond, Cherokee Co.

OL Ryqueze McElderry, Anniston

3A BACK

WR Ian Foster, Pike Co.

QB Jack Hayes, Piedmont

DB Damian Thompson, Mars Hill Bible

3A LINEMAN

DL Sterling Dixon, Mobile Christian

OL Koby Keenum, Mars Hill Bible

DL Trent Thomas, Cottage Hill

2A BACK

RB Logan Anderson, Fyffe

ATH Kamore Harris, B.B. Comer

QB Ty’Jarian Williams, Aliceville

2A LINEMAN

DL Keldric Faulk, Highland Home

OL Jamichael Pugh, Clarke Co.

OL Tucker Wilks, Fyffe

1A BACK

ATH Daylon Edmunds, Millry

RB Alvin Henderson, Elba

QB Brayden Huebner, Leroy

1A LINEMAN

DL Bryston Dixon, Leroy

DL Malcolm Pugh, Leroy

LB Korbit Sommerville, Pickens Co.

AISA BACK

RB George Meyers, Lee-Scott

RB Cecil Perry, Patrician

WR Trace Strickland, Clarke Prep

AISA LINEMAN

OL Jack Gibson, Patrician

OL Jake Owens, Chambers Academy

OL Walker Whitehead, Jackson Academy