Thompson players selected as finalists for Class 7A Player of the Year awards
Published 10:49 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022
By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter
With the high school football season behind us, awards continue to pile in for the best players from the 2022 season, and two local players earned more recognition on Sunday, Dec. 25.
Those two athletes, who were also named to the All-County and All-State teams, have now been named finalists for the Class 7A Back and Lineman of the Year awards.
Nominees include Thompson’s Anquon Fegans and Peter Woods.
They will also be in the running for a spot on the Super All-State Team and the coveted Mr. Football Award, which goes to the best player in the state regardless of classification.
Feagans and Woods both swept the Class 7A awards already this season with both players were recognized on the All-County and All-State teams. Woods was named the 2022 Shelby County Player of the Year.
A five-star recruit heading to Clemson, Woods finished his senior season with 89 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 11 sacks against some of the state’s and country’s toughest teams.
During the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game, Woods finished with eight tackles, including seven for a loss to earn the game’s MVP award.
In his fifth season at Thompson, Woods brought home the Warriors’ fourth consecutive 7A State Championship.
The sophomore from Thompson, Fegans proved why he is one of the most recruited young players in the country. He totaled 67 tackles with one tackle for loss, but he led Shelby County with nine interceptions and three pick-sixes, making him one of the top defensive backs in Alabama.
The two finalists represent Shelby County out of the 48 football players named in the 2022 finalists list.
An awards ceremony banquet and luncheon will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Montgomery Renaissance hotel to announce the winners and recognize the finalists.
Nominees:
7A BACK
DB Anquon Fegans, Thompson
QB Peyton Floyd, Hewitt-Trussville
WR Ean Nation, Auburn
7A LINEMAN
OL Bradyn Joiner, Auburn
DL Hunter Osborne, Hewitt-Trussville
DL Peter Woods, Thompson
6A BACK
RB Cole Gamble, Mountain Brook
WR Ryan Williams, Saraland
ATH Earl Woods, Hueytown
6A LINEMAN
DL Kelby Collins, Gardendale
OL Wilkin Formby, Northridge
DL Jaquavious Russaw, Carver-Montgomery
5A BACK
RB Ashton Ashford, Ramsay
RB Cole Blaylock, UMS-Wright
RB Eli Frost, Fairview
5A LINEMAN
DL Zion Grady, Charles Henderson
DL Kavion Henderson, Leeds
DL Yhonzae Pierre, Eufaula
4A BACK
RB Fluff Bothwell, Oneonta
ATH Jacob Cornejo, Cherokee Co.
QB Andrew Hunter, Randolph
4A LINEMAN
LB Jashawn Cooper, Montgomery Academy
DL Tae Diamond, Cherokee Co.
OL Ryqueze McElderry, Anniston
3A BACK
WR Ian Foster, Pike Co.
QB Jack Hayes, Piedmont
DB Damian Thompson, Mars Hill Bible
3A LINEMAN
DL Sterling Dixon, Mobile Christian
OL Koby Keenum, Mars Hill Bible
DL Trent Thomas, Cottage Hill
2A BACK
RB Logan Anderson, Fyffe
ATH Kamore Harris, B.B. Comer
QB Ty’Jarian Williams, Aliceville
2A LINEMAN
DL Keldric Faulk, Highland Home
OL Jamichael Pugh, Clarke Co.
OL Tucker Wilks, Fyffe
1A BACK
ATH Daylon Edmunds, Millry
RB Alvin Henderson, Elba
QB Brayden Huebner, Leroy
1A LINEMAN
DL Bryston Dixon, Leroy
DL Malcolm Pugh, Leroy
LB Korbit Sommerville, Pickens Co.
AISA BACK
RB George Meyers, Lee-Scott
RB Cecil Perry, Patrician
WR Trace Strickland, Clarke Prep
AISA LINEMAN
OL Jack Gibson, Patrician
OL Jake Owens, Chambers Academy
OL Walker Whitehead, Jackson Academy