Pelham Public Library holds winter clothing drive

Published 4:03 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022

By lizziebowen

The Pelham Public Library will host a drive collecting new or gently used coats, hats and gloves for the winter clothing drive during the month of January. (File)

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Those looking to help others in the season of giving can do so by donating a coat to the Pelham Public Library for the winter clothing drive hosted during the month of January.

All items should be placed in the marked box by the elevator. New or gently used coats, hats and gloves are welcome to be donated.

“It’s important to help people,” Young Adult Librarian Liz Winn said. “You don’t know if one you’ll be in a position where you yourself need help.”

This is the first time the teen department has hosted this drive. More information about the drive can be found at the Pelham Public Library official website at Pelhamlibraryal.gov.

