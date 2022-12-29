Pizza Hut opens off Caldwell Mill Published 9:26 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – The Pizza Hut grand opening event is set for Friday, Jan. 6, and the location replaced the old Taco Bell restaurant. Amenities of the restaurant include: a new, compact design of the building and a “hut lane” drive-thru pick up window.

To celebrate the Pizza Hut grand opening of its brand-new location, the first 25 guests in line will be awarded free pizza for a year.

“Pizza Hut’s largest franchisee, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new restaurant located at 4500 Valleydale Road in Birmingham, AL. The new location is projected to add 15 new jobs to the local economy,” a press release read. “Doors will officially open for guests on Thursday, December 22, and a grand opening celebration event will take place on Friday, January 6. Grand opening festivities will include a giveaway for free pizza for one year to the first 25 guests in line.”

Flynn Restaurant Group LLC is responsible for the opening of the location and own other Pizza Hut locations in the area such as: Alabaster, Bessemer, Brent, Calera Chelsea, Gadsden and Haleyville.

“Flynn Restaurant Group is excited to bring the Pizza Hut dining experience to Birmingham,” Vice President of marketing Randy Bates said. “We approach each of our new locations as an investment in the community through job creation and philanthropic initiatives. We look forward to delivering great tasting food and impeccable customer service to new guests in Jefferson and Shelby counties.”

Pizza Hut of Birmingham is Flynn Restaurant Group’s newest restaurant in the greater Birmingham area.

“Each brand-new Pizza Hut features the brand’s signature menu items guests have come to know and love, while enhancements to each restaurant provide a fresh and improved look, with a more modern, compact design,” read a press release. “Bold, energetic graphics are displayed on the interior and exterior of the new smaller design concept, making it ideal for serving delivery, curbside and carryout customer orders. Additionally, Pizza Hut of Birmingham also features a “Hut Lane,” a convenient drive-thru pick-up window for customers on-the-go.”

Hut American is looking to hire great people to serve as hourly employees in its restaurants nationwide, with available positions including delivery drivers, cooks, shift leaders and managers.

For more information, including details on employment opportunities, those interested can text “PIZZA” to “52345” or visit HutAmerican.com/careers