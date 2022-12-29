Shelby County offers Christmas tree recycling, drop-off Published 9:03 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Those looking to dispose of their live Christmas trees have the option of multiple recycling drop-off points throughout the county.

“We are happy to offer the Christmas Tree Recycling Program again this year,” read an official Facebook post by Shelby County. “All drop-off areas are located in parking lots designated with orange traffic cones and signage and (are) monitored daily.”

The recycling begins on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and lasts until Friday, Jan. 6.

The drop-off locations in Shelby County are as follows: