The Church at Cahaba Bend offers divorce care program Published 11:25 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

HELENA – The Church at Cahaba Bend is offering a 12-week Divorce Care program for those struggling after or going through divorce.

“Divorce Care offers support, answers, and practical tools to help you manage the many stresses of separation and divorce and healing,” read a Divorce Care press release. “Divorce Care features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics.”

The program begins on Sunday, Jan. 29th from 4pm to 6pm. Child care is provided through 5th grade. The church is located at 3721 Helena Pkwy.

Seminar sessions include “Facing My Anger,” “Facing My Loneliness,” “New Relationships,” “KidCare” and “Forgiveness.”

For more information, those interested can call The Church at Cahaba Bend at 205- 621-8060.