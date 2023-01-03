Alabaster opens THS storm shelter due to severe weather Published 1:03 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

1 of 2

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster has announced the community storm shelter at Thompson High School will open at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The storm shelter’s main entrance is located at the back of the school near D Hallway.

No animals are allowed in the shelter with the exception of service dogs.

Seating will be limited in the storm shelter and it is advised that individuals bring portable seating with them.

The storm shelter will remain open until the severe weather threat has passed, at which time the shelter will close and all individuals must exit the shelter.