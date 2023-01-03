Ivey awards grant funds to provide services to victims of abuse Published 12:11 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $769,578 to help provide services to child victims of abuse, neglect and sexual assault in 10 central and east Alabama counties according to a press release.

The grants will help five nonprofit organizations provide services including advocacy and accompaniment, emotional support and safety services, court assistance and assistance in filing compensation claims.

“Young victims deserve to have professional services and help given to them as they escape from abusive situations and begin recovery,” Ivey said. “I commend these agencies that work daily to help those who have been harmed and strive to prevent further abuse.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, infrastructure upgrades, recreation, energy conservation and water resources management.

“ADECA shares Gov. Ivey’s dedication to protecting the most vulnerable among us by making sure child victims have the resources they need and that those helping the children continue to have the support they need to provide that help,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

The following grants were awarded to various local and state agencies who provide direct services to victims and providers:

Talladega County Child Advocacy Center, Inc. $68,797.

St. Clair Children’s Advocacy Center: $62,343.

Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center Inc.: $268,623.

Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center: $142,104.

Twin Cedars Youth and Family Services Inc.: Two grants totaling $227,711.