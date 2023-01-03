Pelham Park Middle School opens storm shelter for severe weather

Published 1:21 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023

By lizziebowen

Pelham Park Middle opens as a storm shelter amid severe weather warning and can accommodate for up to 600 people seeking shelter. (Contributed)

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham Park Middle School is now open as a storm shelter amid severe weather warnings.

Those seeking shelter are asked to enter through the school’s front doors and follow instructions of the officer on set.

The shelter can accommodate up to 600 people according to a Facebook post made by the city of Pelham.

It is asked pets not be brought into the shelter for the safety of others.

The shelter address is 2016 Pelham Park Blvd. 35124, and more information can be found at the city of Pelham Facebook page.

