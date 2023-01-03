Pelham Public Library announces January calendar events Published 11:03 am Tuesday, January 3, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham Public Library has set dates for the month of January and will host a variety of events for guests to enjoy.

Dungeons and Dragons club will host a weekly meeting for teens and tweens every Tuesday of the month from 5-6 p.m.

Preschool Storytime will be hosted for children every Wednesday from 10:30-11 a.m. throughout January.

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive on Thursday, Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as a part of the library’s health and wellness calendar of events. Masks are required for the event per CDC and American Red Cross guidelines.

Knit-Teen for a Good Cause will host its weekly event every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. Teens will knit scarves and other items to donate to a local shelter during the month-long weekly program. All experience levels are welcome, and yarn and needles will be provided. Registration is required for this event.

PJ story time will host a children’s event every Thursday from 6:30-7 p.m. and will include a craft and snack.

The Pelham Public Library Garden Club meets monthly on the second Thursday of every month and will hold its next meeting in the Roberts Room A on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. A Pelham residence is not required, and there is no cost to attend.

Poetry Night will offer an opportunity for poets or those interested in poetry around the area to attend an open mic reading. The event is hosted by poet Jamil, and no experience is necessary to participate. All are welcome, and the event will be hosted on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 5:45-7:30 p.m.

A book event will be held on Saturday, Jan 14 at 11:30 a.m. for Bob Sykes Barbeque with the new release of a book entitled: “From the Pit to the Plate” which chronicles the story of Bob Sykes Barbeque restaurant that has been family-owned and operating since 1957.

One-on-one tech help will be offered every Tuesday of the month for those looking to advance in basic computer use skills and online safety, email set-up basics, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Google Drive, Google Photos and the library website and its features.