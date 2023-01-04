Alabaster announces 2022 Tour of Lights winners Published 12:37 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster has announced the winners of the seventh annual Tour of Lights.

The goal of the annual tour is to provide a showcase of beautiful light displays for residents to enjoy.

“We just want it to be a joyous occasion and (have) everybody getting (in) the Christmas spirit while they’re decorating and come up with some creative ideas to draw attention to what makes your display unique,” Alabaster Beautification Board President Marie Jordan said.

The homes that participate and decorate for the tour are voted on by residents and the winners are issued prizes from local businesses.

Samantha and Jon Morris with a display at 226 12th St. Southwest won first place in this year’s Tour of Lights with their neighbor Tyfannie Ensor at 227 12th St. Southwest following close behind. Warren and Amy Watts at 1301 Simmsville rd. received third place and Lenoard Mistich at 1241 Falling Star Lane received fourth place. Frank Spagnuola at 1008 Conner Circle received fifth place.

The winners of the event were determined by public vote and this year’s participation grew significantly with the city receiving 2,848 votes this year as compared to last year’s 459.

“I think it created an interesting buzz this year,” Jordan said. “What we’re excited about is that we have a lot of positive comments. Families like to get their families in the car and they go ride around and it’s kind of a family affair where everybody’s excited and taking pictures, and some people got out to (take) pictures with a display.”

According to Jordan, The Tour of Lights grew this year from about 20 homes in 2021 to 28 homes in 2022. There were roughly 11 new families that participated compared to 2021.

“I think it’s a win-win for businesses and residents because they get excited about doing it and they get excited about possibly (getting) a prize,” Jordan said. “But, of course, some people just do it for the joy of it.”

Those who wish to keep up to date with events in the city of Alabaster may follow it Facebook page at Facebook.com/alabastercityhall.