Arrest reports for Dec. 18 through Dec. 26 Published 1:31 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 18 through Dec. 26.

Helena

Dec. 19

-Tammy Jones Vining, 41, probation violation/FTA.

-Blake Matthew Vice, 38, probation violation.

Dec. 20

-Michael Devon Burroughs, 26, using false identity to obstruct justice.

Dec. 21

-Courtney Ana Gilliland, 48, possession of a controlled substance and probation violation.

-Dewayne Junior Allen, 28, bail jumping second degree.

Dec. 24

-Jamare Deshawn Gillard, 27, bail jumping second degree.

Montevallo

Dec. 22

-Khalil Ordell Yow, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Jakyra Iveiona Watts, agency assist arrest.

-Blakley Annette Ratliff, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Dec. 23

-Matthew Ross Black, appears in public place under the influence.

Dec. 24

-James Keon Prentice, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Dec. 25

-Eliezer Dolores Hernandez, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Dec. 26

-Deshawn Shaneil Goode, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Keyria Jermeice Miles, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Pelham

Dec. 18

-Jayden Clapp, 19, of Hoover, permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.

-Jonathan Warren, 40, of Alabaster, traffic – no plainly visible tag and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privileges are cancelled, etc.

Dec. 20

-Marco Arrington, 55, of Birmingham, traffic – no liability insurance and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Luis Soto Vaca, 39, of Pelham, domestic violence – second degree – aggravated assault and torture, willful abuse, etc., of child under 18 years of age.

Dec. 21

-Brandon Wainwright, 26, of Prattville, receiving stolen property in the second degree – RSP possession of stolen property, illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit card or debit card, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Dec. 22

-Michael Thompson, 32, of Montevallo, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privileges are cancelled, etc.