Arrest reports for Dec. 18 through Dec. 26
Published 1:31 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 18 through Dec. 26.
Helena
Dec. 19
-Tammy Jones Vining, 41, probation violation/FTA.
-Blake Matthew Vice, 38, probation violation.
Dec. 20
-Michael Devon Burroughs, 26, using false identity to obstruct justice.
Dec. 21
-Courtney Ana Gilliland, 48, possession of a controlled substance and probation violation.
-Dewayne Junior Allen, 28, bail jumping second degree.
Dec. 24
-Jamare Deshawn Gillard, 27, bail jumping second degree.
Montevallo
Dec. 22
-Khalil Ordell Yow, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
-Jakyra Iveiona Watts, agency assist arrest.
-Blakley Annette Ratliff, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Dec. 23
-Matthew Ross Black, appears in public place under the influence.
Dec. 24
-James Keon Prentice, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Dec. 25
-Eliezer Dolores Hernandez, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Dec. 26
-Deshawn Shaneil Goode, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
-Keyria Jermeice Miles, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Pelham
Dec. 18
-Jayden Clapp, 19, of Hoover, permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.
-Jonathan Warren, 40, of Alabaster, traffic – no plainly visible tag and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privileges are cancelled, etc.
Dec. 20
-Marco Arrington, 55, of Birmingham, traffic – no liability insurance and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
-Luis Soto Vaca, 39, of Pelham, domestic violence – second degree – aggravated assault and torture, willful abuse, etc., of child under 18 years of age.
Dec. 21
-Brandon Wainwright, 26, of Prattville, receiving stolen property in the second degree – RSP possession of stolen property, illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit card or debit card, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
Dec. 22
-Michael Thompson, 32, of Montevallo, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privileges are cancelled, etc.