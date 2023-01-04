Chelsea opens registration for spring baseball, softball Published 12:26 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – Registration is now open for spring baseball and softball in the city of Chelsea.

Registrations began on Sunday, Jan. 1 and ends on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

“Both programs bring a lot to the table and on a given night, in the spring, there are lights on all over the city of Chelsea,” said David Ingram, assistant to the Chelsea Parks and Rec director. “Chelsea has a lot of young families, and (the) baseball and softball programs are ways for these families to connect and do things together.”

The city offers divisions of 5U up to 14U for Baseball and the cost is $155. Baseball will begin the week of Monday, February 13 and the first game is planned for Saturday, March 18.

The city also offers softball for $155 with divisions of 6U up to 10U. The first week is planned for Monday, February 13 and the first game for Saturday, March 18, however, the dates are subject to change due to scheduling and a reliance on other communities.

“We have a lot of great volunteers (for) baseball and softball,” Ingram said. “It’s just a great time of year.”

It is recommended that participants purchase their own glove, bat and cleats and the remaining equipment will be provided.

A coed T-ball program will also be offered for kids age 4 and under for $85.

“It’s a well-run program,” Ingram said. “We have a lot of good volunteers. Anybody, any parent looking for something for their kids to get involved with in the spring, it’s a great opportunity to get involved.”

Those interested in registering for the program can visit Chelsea.recdesk.com/community/program.