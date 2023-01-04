Jessica Seinfeld’s Vegan Crunch Salad returns to support national nonprofit Published 10:00 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Creative Salad Company CHOPT is on a mission to change the landscape of healthy eating and will kick off the 2023 CHOPT menu with a partnership with Good+Foundation.

Good+Foundation is the national nonprofit founded by New York Times bestselling cookbook author Jessica Seinfeld which fights multi-generational poverty by providing goods and services to low-income households and caregivers.

The CHOPT Gives menu is a continuous initiative in which CHOPT collaborates with partners every quarter to create digital-exclusive salads in support of organizations focused on creating healthy eating habits for children.

“‘Be Generous’ is one of CHOPT’s core values,” CHOPT co-founder Colin McCabe said. “CHOPT Gives started as, and still is, a way for us to become a part of our communities with each new restaurant opening, donating 100 percent of day one sales to help build healthier habits in our neighborhoods. In 2021 we launched our CHOPT Gives menu program to give back in an ongoing manner throughout the year. In 10 years of giving, we’ve raised over $1 million for more than 50 partners and really look forward to growing our relationships with amazing nonprofits to do more good as we go.”

CHOPT and Seinfeld first partnered in 2021 to launch the Vegan Crunch Salad with a mission to make vegan food satisfying.

“When I wrote my cookbook, Vegan, ‘At Times,’ my goal was to make it easy and accessible to go vegan,” Seinfeld said. “I feel a notable difference when I eat nutritious food, and knowing it does less damage to the planet feels good, too. Ordering the Vegan Crunch Salad is a delicious way to achieve both. By partnering with Good+Foundation, a philanthropic organization I founded 21 years ago, Chopt customers who purchase the Vegan Crunch Salad will help us continue to improve the lives of under-resourced families.”

For more information on CHOPT, visit Choptsalad.com. For more information about Good+Foundation visit Goodplusfoundation.org.