Marcia Lynn Capps-Rouse Published 5:11 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Marcia Lynn Capps-Rouse, age 69, passed away, Tuesday, December 27, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Georgia on September 23, 1953, to her loving parents Dimon Lawrence and Annie Pearl Page, both have preceded her. She is also preceded by her late husband Walter Kennon Capps, Jr. and brother, Kerry Brent Page. Marcia is survived by her loving husband, Joshua Rouse; daughters, Melissa Page Long (Brian) and Lindsay Herrington (James); son, Eric Capps (Mandy); stepsons, Austin Rouse and Logan Rouse; grandchildren, Taylor Jackson (Edaj), Kayla Long, Claire Capps, Kenley Herrington, William Herrington, Truitt Herrington and Brooks Herrington; and brother, Franklin Lawrence Page (Pat). Services will be held Monday, January 2, 2023 in the Charter Funeral Home Chapel. A gathering will be held at 10 am followed by a service at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Shelby County Humane Society or American Diabetes Association.