Montevallo boys 1-1 at Tarrant tourney Published 4:27 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

TARRANT – Montevallo boys put in overtime work at the Tarrant tourney during the fleeting days of 2022. The Bulldogs faced some adversity in the first round but ended the year on a high note with one last win.

The Bulldogs took on Cornerstone in the opening round of the Tarrant tourney. Montevallo started off the first half with a strong performance in the first quarter. The Bulldogs limited Cornerstone to only eight points in the first quarter, while knocking down 13 points of their own.

Cornerstone fought back before the first half concluded after an aggressively offensive second quarter. Montevallo was only able to maneuver Cornerstone’s offense to tag on seven more points before the first half was called.

Ja’Von Chism led the Bulldogs in the first half with three field goals totaling six points. Keiston Ross Chism after knocking down one basket outside the arc and made the front end of a one and one.

Dee Cutts and Demeco Gibbs both totaled four points each. Malachi Cartwell tagged on an additional two points for the Bulldogs within the paint.

Cornerstone led 27-20 before returning to the court in the third quarter. Montevallo kept the game close by outscoring Cornerstone with 12 points in the third quarter. Cornerstone was able to maintain its lead by six points before the start of the final quarter.

Montevallo’s offense made a major comeback after knocking down 14 points in the final quarter. The Bulldogs tied the score with Cornerstone and sent the round one game into overtime.

Cornerstone ultimately won in the end after knocking down seven out of its eight free-throw attempts. Montevallo kept the game close but fell to Cornerstone 61-56 in double overtime.

Chism carried the Bulldogs in the second half with three baskets knocked down within the arc and one outside the arc before overtime started. Chism tagged on two two-pointers during the extra time.

Ross went two for two from the free throw line and totaled six points from three field goals. Cutts totaled eight points for Montevallo. Jaydien Rutledge scored two two-pointers and a three-pointer.

Montevallo went up against Tarrant in the second round. The Bulldogs overcame their 8-4 first-quarter deficit and took the lead before the first half concluded after picking up 21 points in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs led 25-20 before the first half concluded.

Rutledge led Montevallo in the first half with three baskets knocked down outside the arc. Ross and Chism both totaled six points each from three field goals.

Ben Locks and Cartwell totaled a combined four points to the Bulldogs’ first-half lead.

Montevallo’s defense continued to apply pressure on Tarrant in the second half. Tarrant finished the game with eight points in the third quarter and nine points in the final quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense pulled away with 10 points knocked down in the third and fourth quarter. Tarrant fell to Montevallo 45-37.

Rutledge carried the Bulldogs in the second half with three baskets knocked down within the arc and two from the free throw line. Locks followed Rutledge with three field goals totaling six points.

Ross totaled four points from the free throw line and Chism knocked two.