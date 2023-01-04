Municipal police reports for Nov. 19 and Dec. 18 through Dec. 25
Published 1:34 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Nov. 18 and Dec. 18 through Dec. 25.
Helena
Nov. 19
-Harassment communications from the 100 Block of Oak View Lane.
Dec. 18
-Domestic incident from the 2700 Block of Oakleaf Circle.
-Identity theft from Madison Place.
-Domestic dispute from Whirlaway Circle.
-Miscellaneous from Brook Forest Circle.
-Miscellaneous from Brook Forest Circle.
-Theft of property fourth degree from Highway 52 West.
-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Old Cahaba Way.
Dec. 19
-Probation violation/FTA from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Probation violation from Lee Springs Park – Appleford Road/Hillsboro Parkway.
Dec. 20
-Using false identity to obstruct justice from County Road 52 West at Highway 261.
-Miscellaneous from Lake Davidson Lane.
Dec. 21
-Probation violation, possession of a controlled substance and trespass warning from Highway 17.
-Bail jumping second degree from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.
Dec. 22
-Miscellaneous (death investigation) from Falliston Ridge Circle.
-Miscellaneous information from MacQueen Drive.
Dec. 23
-Information only from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Miscellaneous from 1st Avenue West.
Dec. 24
-Harassment from the 2600 Block of Highway 95.
-Bail jumping second degree from Hoover City Jail.
Dec. 25
-Death investigation from Belmont Lane.
Montevallo
Dec. 21
-Assault – harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Highway 10 (convenience store).
Dec. 23
-Appears in public place under the influence of alcohol, narcotics from Montevallo (highway/street).
Dec. 23
-Larceny/theft – shoplifting, $500 or less from Cedar Street (supermarket). Stolen were two mini refrigerater, air firer, trash can, miscellaneous valued at $200. Recovered was suspects cell phone valued at $1.
Dec. 24
-Larceny/theft – theft – shoplifting, $500 or less from Highway 119 (supermarket).
Pelham
Dec. 19
-Property damage from the 2900 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was wire valued at $100.
Dec. 23
-Theft from the 3100 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was a digger and trailer valued at $27,427.03.
Dec. 24
-Theft from the 1900 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen locally/recovered local was food valued at $115.