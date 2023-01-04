Pelham Civic Complex prepares for second Get Out and Skate Day Published 11:52 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham Civic Complex seeks to bring the joy of skating to all during the month of January as it celebrates National Ice-Skating Month.

The complex will have its second annual Get Out and Skate day, allowing the community to have a day of free skating.

The Pelham Civic Complex features a school entitled the “Learn to Skate” school that helps those interested in ice-skating learn how to become more comfortable on the ice.

“Happy National Skating Month,” read a post by the Learn to Skate Instagram. “This year’s theme is ‘Join the Fun.’ Skating is for everyone. Throughout January, we will be sharing stories of members who exemplify this.”

Susie Gray is in charge of the Learn to Skate school and is working to promote the school throughout the month of January.

Classes for the Learn to Skate Program are on Monday nights and Wednesday morning for homeschoolers, Gray said. The classes are eight-week programs with eight public sessions and adults only sessions on Monday nights.

On Sunday, January 15 the second annual Get Out and Skate Day will take place. On Monday, Jan. 24 Mayor Waters declared the day Get Out and Skate Day.

“National skating month has been happening for years,” Gray said. “The mayor is very supportive of all the things we do.”

On Get Out and Skate Day those who come and celebrate at the Pelham Civic Complex will be able to enjoy a free skating experience.

“It is a day where everyone can come in,” Gray said. “We had a little over 175 (people) and we have lessons and divide you up in age groups. After everybody gets their brief lesson, everybody gets to skate completely free. Before that, some of our higher-level figure skaters do an exhibition. It is amazing.”