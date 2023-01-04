Registration opens for PGA Works Collegiate Championship at Shoal Creek, Bent Brook Published 11:36 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

FRISCO, TX – With the spring just months away. The PGA of America announced registration for the 2023 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship has officially opened. The 2023 PWCC will be held May 8-10, at Shoal Creek Club and Bent Brook Golf Course in Birmingham.

“The PWCC showcases the immensely talented student-athletes at HBCUs, HSIs, and other Minority-Serving Institutions around the country,” said Scooter Clark, PWCC Director. “After having over 200 students and 68 schools compete in 2022, we are excited to host another competitive field in 2023. Alabama contains the most HBCUs and HBCCs in the country while the historic and transformative city of Birmingham is a tremendous location to host the PWCC as we continue to spotlight these student-athletes and promote diversity in golf.”

Created in 1986, the PWCC intends to highlight golf programs at minority-serving institutions to showcase their talents on a national stage as well as assist student-athletes from their respective institutions to continue their career in the business of golf beyond a collegiate level.

The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship is currently open to all minority women and men student-athletes playing collegiate golf at Division I, Division II, Division III, NAIA and NJCAA levels, or minority women and men enrolled in one of the PGA of America’s PGA Golf Management University Programs.

The annual golf championship is a 54-hole, stroke-play event contested across the five divisions.

For more information on the 2023 PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, visit Pgaworkscollegiate.org.