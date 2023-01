Restaurant scores for November Published 1:38 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from Nov. 1-30:

Food Service Establishment

-La Conchita Bakery of Montevallo; 609 Main Street, Montevallo; 11/1/22; 82.

-Montevallo Shell; 4640 Highway 25, Montevallo; 11/14/22; 84.

-McDonalds #15280; 301 West College Street, Columbiana; 11/29/22; 86.

-Panera Bread Bakery #1391; 100 South Colonial Drive, Alabaster; 11/3/22; 89.

-2Pesos Cantina; 101 Southgate Drive, Pelham 11/15/22; 89.

Thirstea Cafe Helena; 265 Helena Market Place, Helena; 11/10/22; 90.

-Wilton Chevron; 2400 Highway 25 South, Wilton; 11/2/22; 91.

-Riverchase Country Club; 2000 Club Road, Birmingham; 11/2/22; 91.

-Arby’s #5567 652 First Street North, Alabaster; 11/23/22; 91.

-Metro Diner; 180 Inverness Plaza, Birmingham; 11/9/22; 91.

-Burger King #10327 681 First Street SW, Alabaster; 11/29/22; 92.

0Subway #6775; 424 Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham; 11/9/22; 92.

-McDonald’s #17513; 907 Main Street, Montevallo; 11/2/22; 93.

-Starbucks Coffee #13210; 345 South Colonial Drive, Alabaster; 11/16/22; 93.

-Hungry Howies #2318/GSA Foods; 2214 Kent Dairy Road, Alabaster; 11/1/22; 93.

-Maya Mexican Restaurant; 478 1st Street SW, Alabaster; 11/8/22; 93.

-Jersey Mike’s Subs; 1114 First Street Suite 30, Alabaster; 11/22/22; 93.

-Arby’s #7206; 110 Riverchase Parkway, Hoover; 11/7/22; 94.

-Pizza Hut #1102; 634 1st Street North, Alabaster; 11/7/22; 94.

-Sonic #6725; 124 Highway 304, Calera; 11/16/22; 95.

-Mikey’s at Fox Valley; 6745 Highway 17, Maylene; 11/8/22; 95.

-Inverness Country Club Main Kitchen; #1 Country Club Drive, Hoover; 11/10/22; 96.

-Montevallo Exxon; 3910 Highway 25, Montevallo; 11/21/22; 96.

-Little Caesars; 4730 Highway 17 Suite A, Helena; 11/28/22; 96.

-Hardee’s of Hoover; 2162 Valleydale Road, Hoover; 11/9/22; 96.

-Quick Shop #22; 203 East College Street, Columbiana; 11/23/22; 96.

-Tammy’s Kitchen; 111 Hinds Street, Pelham; 11/8/22; 96.

-Ruby Sunshine Cafe; 5243 U.S. Highway 280, Birmingham; 11/23/22; 96.

-Inverness Country Club Tavern; #1 Country Club Drive, Hoover; 11/10/22; 97.

-Gordos Market Inc. Deli/Bakery; 110 Commerce Parkway, Pelham; 11/15/22 97.

-Nueva Michoacana 2; 202 Bowling Lane, Pelham; 11/7/22; 97.

-Riverchase Country Club Grill; 2000 Club Road, Birmingham; 11/2/22; 98.

-Wal-Mart #423 Deli; 630 Colonial Promenade, Alabaster; 11/29/22; 98.

-Moe’s Southwest Grill; 300 Colonial Promenade, Alabaster; 11/3/22; 98.

-Dairy Queen; 2258 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 11/2/22; 98.

-Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken; 10695 Highway 119, Alabaster; 11/28/22; 98.

-Huskies Food Mart; 490 Riverwoods Court, Helena; 11/28/22; 98.

-Cajun Boys and Our Po Boys; 3120 Highway 52 West, Pelham; 11/3/22; 98.

-Rack Em Billards; 2613 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 11/4/22; 98.

-RaceTrace Store #2595; 550 Highway 31, Alabaster; 11/23/22; 98.

-Soul Spot Montevallo LLC; 728 Main Street, Montevallo; 11/2/22; 98.

-City of Pelham – Ballantrae Golf Club; 1300 Ballantrae Club Drive, Pelham; 11/7/22; 99.

-Wal-Mart #423 Bakery; 630 Colonial Promenade, Alabaster; 11/29/22; 99.

-Starbucks; 2171 Kent Dairy Road, Alabaster; 11/1/22; 99.

-WalMart Neighborhood Market #475; 9085 Highway 119, Alabaster; 11/23/22; 99.

-Bert’s Desserts; 8919 Highway 119, Suite 100, Alabaster; 11/1/22; 99.

-Subway $71139 – Alabaster; 438 1st Street SW, Alabaster; 11/22/22; 99.

-Zaxby’s of Alabaster; 9134 Highway 119 South, Alabaster; 11/23/22; 100.

-Publix #1202 Bakery; 365 Huntley Parkway, Pelham; 11/4/22; 100.

-Publix #1202 Deli; 365 Huntley Parkway, Pelham; 11/4/22; 100.

-Publix #1202 Meat Market; 365 Huntley Parkway, Pelham; 11/4/22; 100.

-Publix #1202 Seafood Market; 365 Huntley Parkway, Pelham; 11/4/22; 100.

-Fox and Pheasant Bed and Breakfast; 540 Shelby Street, Montevallo; 11/2/22; 100.

-Barb’s Cakes, LLC; 233 Thoroughbred Lane, Alabaster; 11/22/22; 100.

-Tammy’s Cafe; 3140 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 11/8/22; 100.

-AFC Sushi @ Publix #1202; 365 Huntley Parkway, Pelham; 11/4/22; 100.

Limited Food

-Namya Inc. dba CJ’s Country Corner; 5845 Chelsea Road, Columbiana; 11/29/22; 88.

-Alabaster Shell/RKP Foodmart LLC; 1091 First Street South, Alabaster; 11/21/22; 91.

-Med Center Shell; 701 First Street North, Alabaster; 11/10/22; 95.

-Boho Tea Bar, LLC; 462 1st Street SW, Alabaster; 11/22/22; 95.

-MDR Calera LLC; 5842 Smokey Road, Calera; 11/23/22; 95.

-Jones Airport Shell LLC; 60 Highway 87, Calera; 11/23/22; 96.

-Uplift Nutrition; 1401 Doug Baker Blvd, Birmingham; 11/2/22; 96.

-Papa Johns #0696 Alabaster; 565 First Street North, Alabaster; 11/7/22; 97.

-Planet Smoothie; 4700 Highway 280 East, Birmingham; 11/9/22; 97.

-BP Alabaster; 1366 First Street North, Alabaster; 11/22/22; 98.

-Alabaster Amstar 14; 820 Colonial Promenade, Alabaster; 11/28/22; 98.

-Kona Ice of Birmingham Commissary; 1520 Simmsville Road, Alabaster; 11/21/22; 98.

-Circle K #2723808; 2078-A Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 11/9/22/98.

-Starbucks Coffee #64732; 2643 Valleydale Road, Birmingham; 11/18/22; 98.

-Subway; 5184 Caldwell Mill Road, Hoover; 11/18/22; 99.

-O.M. Inc. Chevron 119, 560 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 11/3/22; 99.

-Riverchase Country Club Cart; 2000 Club Road, Birmingham; 11/2/22; 100.

-Quick Shop #2; 1565 Simmsville Road, Alabaster; 11/21/22; 100.

-Hampton Inn Calera; 93 Metro Drive, Calera; 11/21/22; 100.

-Publix #1202 Produce; 365 Huntley Parkway, Pelham; 11/4/22; 100.

-Alabaster Senior Center; 1097 7th Street SW, Alabaster; 11/17/22; 100.

-Gym Time Inc.; 244 1st Street SW, Alabaster; 11/28/22; 100.

-Planet Smoothie – Alabaster; 630 1st Street North, Alabaster; 11/16/22; 100.

Retail Food Store

-Gordos Market Inc.; 110 Commerce Parkway, Pelham; 11/15/22; 97.

Mobile Food Service

-Stacked & Stuffed, LLC/Mikey’s at Fox Valley; 6745 Highway 17, Maylene; 11/8/22; 94.

-Seven – Den Tacos Mobil Unit; 944 Highway 10, Montevallo; 11/1/22; 95.

-Soul Spot Montevallo Food Trailer; 728 Main Street, Montevallo; 11/7/22; 98.

-Kona Ice of Birmingham Truck #2; 1520 Simmsville Road, Alabaster; 11/21/22; 99.

-Gumbo to Geaux Mobile Unit; 6916 Highway 70, Calera; 11/16/22; 99.

-Kona Ice of Birmingham Truck #1; 1520 Simmsville Road, Alabaster; 11/21/22; 100.

-Kona Ice of Birmingham Truck #3; 1520 Simmsville Road, Alabaster; 11/21/22; 100.

-Kona Ice of Birmingham, LLC Trailer; 1520 Simmsville Road, Alabaster; 11/21/22; 100.

-Kona Ice of Birmingham, LLC Truck; 1520 Simmsville Road, Alabaster; 11/21/22; 100.

-Kona Ice of Birmingham, Mini; 1520 Simmsville Road, Alabaster; 11/21/22; 100.

-1 Love Food and Catering /Ragtime; 2080 Valleydale Road Suite 4, Hoover; 11/7/22; 100.

-Kona Ice of Birmingham – KET; 1520 Simmsville Road, Suite 120, Alabaster; 11/21/22; 100.

-Summer Snow (Brackner LLC); 2015 Valleydale Road, Pelham; 11/9/22; 100.

-Kona Ice of Birmingham, LLC #5; 1520 Simmsville Road, Suite 120, Alabaster; 11/21/22; 100.

-Kent Koffee Services/Kona Ice; 1520 Simmsville Road, Alabaster; 11/21/22; 100.

-Dixieland Grill and Funnel Cakes #2; 6745 Highway 17, Maylene; 11/21/22; 100.

Mobile Food Commissary

-Seven-Den Commissary; 944 Highway 10, Montevallo; 11/1/22; 96.

Hotel/Motel

-Sleep Inn; 200 Southgate Drive, Pelham; 11/14/22; 92.

-Hampton Inn Calera; 93 Metro Drive, Calera; 11/21/22; 97.

Daycare Food Service

-Riverside Early Learning Center; 1919 Highway 52 West, Helena; 11/28/22; 96.

-Chase Youth Center; 330 Canyon Park Drive, Pelham; 11/1/22; 98.

-Bright Horizons Day Care; 140 Riverchase Parkway, Birmingham; 11/7/22; 99.

-School for Amazing Kids, Helena; 5141 Highway 17, Helena; 11/28/22; 99.

-Chandalar Innovative Learning Academy; 1968 Chandalar Office Park, Pelham; 11/15/22; 99.

-Young Impressions Child Care #2; 1208 Fifth Avenue, Calera; 11/16/22; 100.

-New Beginnings Academy; 8033 Highway 119, Alabaster; 11/22/22; 100.