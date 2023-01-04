Sheriff’s reports for Dec. 6 through Dec. 16 Published 1:37 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Dec. 6-16:

Dec. 6

-Miscellaneous incident from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

Dec. 7

-Miscellaneous incident from Chelsea Middle School.

Dec. 9

-Miscellaneous incident from Chelsea Middle School.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from Chelsea Middle School. An iPhone 13 Pro Max was confiscated.

Dec. 10

-Miscellaneous incident from the area of Pine Mountain Road, Sterrett.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from I-65 South Exit 231, Calera. A vape pen believed to contain THC was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 280 and Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A small baggie containing suspected marijuana (approximately 6.15 grams) was confiscated.

-Identity theft from the 5000 block of Sunrise Drive, Birmingham.

-Burglary second degree from the 4000 block of Shelby County 69, Columbiana. A 2021 Honda CRF125F dirtbike valued at $4,500 and a Husqvarna 18-inch chainsaw valued at $150 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 20 block of Shack Avenue, Montevallo. Four outdoor patio cushions and an outdoor patio chair sustained a total of $70 in damages.

-Incident from the 100 block of Wildwood Chapel Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 2300 block of Ridge Trail, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Monte Tierra Trail, Alabaster.

-Theft of property, burglary from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham at iStorage. A cable/pipe crimper valued at $3,000 and miscellaneous tools valued at $2,000 were stolen.

-Burglary third degree from an unnamed location. An Alienware laptop valued at $2,300, Autel Robotics EVO II pro drone valued at $1,799, HTC Vine VR headset valued at $1,399, Thrustmaster HOTAS Warthog joystick valued at $709.99, GoPro Hero5 camera valued at $499.99 and a GoPro Hero Session camera valued at $499 were stolen.

-Burglary third degree from the 11000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea. A USB drive valued at $4.99, two Corningware bowls valued at $339.99, $150 in U.S. currency, 10 Harry Potter DVDs valued at $200, eight Game of Thrones DVDs valued at $200 and three Divergent DVDs valued at $50 were stolen.

-Obstructing governmental operations, blue light law from the 100 block of Rockhill Drive, Shelby.

Dec. 11

-Incident from the 2000 block of U.S. 31, Calera.

-Property damage from the 5000 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville. A 2015 Nissan Pathfinder was damaged.

-Missing person report from Queen Drive, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana from the 100 block of Davis Road, Wilsonville. Meth (4.75 grams), marijuana (1.3 grams), syringes, scales, plastic bags and two Taser cartridges were confiscated.

-Use of force from the 100 block of Davis Road, Wilsonville.

Dec. 12

-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 47 and Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 200 block of Citrus Lane, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 3600 block of Shelby County 109, Columbiana. A 2013 Ford Mustang Premium V6 was confiscated.

-Theft of property first degree from the 20 block of Longview Industrial Court, Alabaster. A 2021 Big Tex 22GN Goose Neck trailer valued at $13,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Wild Turkey Lane, Maylene. An Alabama vehicle/vehicle tag was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Citrus Lane, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 6200 block of Beaver Brook Cove, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 80 block of Southwood Trail, Alabaster.

-Damaged property from the 200 block of Four J Road, Chelsea. A passenger running board sustained cosmetic damage.

-Domestic investigation from the 6000 block of Whitetail Cove, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 4800 block of Chesapeake Circle, Birmingham.

-DUI-controlled substance from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Public intoxication from the 3000 block of Lee Street, Pelham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea at Chelsea High School. A green leafy substance (0.7 gram) was confiscated.

Dec. 13

-Incident from the 394800 block of Alabama 25, Harpersville. Trenbolone Enanthate and a syringe and needle with residue were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 2000 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 39400 block of Alabama 25, Harpersville. A Lowrance Elite FS9 Fishfinder valued at $900 was recovered.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 200 block of Rock School Road, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 10600 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Two credit cards, a driver’s license, pocketbook and two checks were stolen.

-SORNA violation from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea (Chelsea Middle School).

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 3000 block of Lullwater Road, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 3000 block of Lullwater Road, Birmingham. Marijuana in a rolled blunt (1 gram) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 9000 block of Shelby County 51, Westover. Meth (approximately 2.4 grams) was recovered.

-Hindering prosecution from the 5300 block of Shelby County 51, Wilsonville.

-Obstructing governmental operations, inoperable brake lights from the 19000 block of Alabama 145, Shelby.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 100 block of Shelby County 302, Shelby.

-Theft of property by deception from the 200 block of Shelby County 400, Shelby. A total of $24,802 was stolen.

-Incident from the 200 block of West Highland, Vincent.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property third degree from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham at iStorage. A set of 12 fine China plates valued at $1,000 was stolen.

Dec. 14

-Incident from the 100 block of Wilson Glen Drive, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 800 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Chestnut Lane, Helena.

-Property damage from the 25000 block of Alabama 145, Columbiana. A 2007 Honda Civic was damaged.

-Harassing communications from the 7100 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby at Dollar General.

-Death investigation from the 130 block of Valentine Circle, Wilsonville.

Dec. 15

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 700 block of Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 500 block of Meadow Garden Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Domestic violence from the 10 block of Overhill Drive, Vincent.

-Burglary from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham at iStorage. A bed frame for a full-sized bed valued at $100 and a 55-inch TCL flat screen TV valued at $599 were stolen; a Master padlock valued at $20 was damaged.

-Incident from the 100 block of Queen Drive, Columbiana.

-Fraudulent use of credit card from the 7100 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham at HDC Hunt Store. A Glock 29 pistol valued at $687.66 was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Retreat Lane, Columbiana. Marijuana (.3 gram) and a grinder were confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Walmart. A total of 17 miscellaneous food items valued at $71.40 and three household goods valued at $21.07 were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 500 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Sterrett.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of West Highland, Vincent. A total of $100 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault, menacing from the 100 block of Monte Tierra Trail, Alabaster. A Springfield Armory Hellcat .380-caliber pistol, 13 rounds of .380-caliber ammunition and a magazine were confiscated.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Two knives and a cigarette lighter were recovered.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Kent Dairy Road, Alabaster. A 2006 Ford Explorer was damaged.

-DUI-alcohol, attempting to elude from Alabama 119 and Thompson Road, Alabaster.

-Allowing dogs to roam at large from Shelby County 205, Montevallo.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 900 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A smart TV (unknown model) valued at $500 was stolen.

Dec. 16

-Menacing, criminal mischief second degree from the 100 block of Monte Tierra Trail, Alabaster. A Springfield Armory Hellcat .380-caliber pistol, 13 rounds of .380-caliber ammunition and a magazine were confiscated. A 2003 Ford F-250 sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Domestic violence-strangulation from the 4800 block of Keith Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 4800 block of Keith Drive, Birmingham.

-Obstructing governmental operation from the 4800 block of Keith Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 300 block of Hannah Drive, Vincent.

-Theft of property from the 4000 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A covered wagon enclosed trailer valued at $4,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of South Hampton Place, Birmingham.

-Distributing a private image from the 300 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Sterrett.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from Skyline Drive, Birmingham. A household lamp valued at $20 was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from Hearthwood Circle, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 700 block of Laurel Woods Knoll, Helena. Metylphenid (90 count, 20 milligrams), Zolpiderm Tartrate CR (30 count, 12.5 milligrams) and Lisinopril (20 count, 10 milligrams) were recovered.

-Assault, menacing from the 350 block of King’s Ranch Lane, Chelsea at Johnson Home.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 West near Cheshire Road, Harpersville. A 2010 Toyota Camry was damaged.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Eagle Valley Drive, Birmingham. White pills with marking “M365” (12 count, 5.25 grams) were recovered.

-Domestic violence from the 5100 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.