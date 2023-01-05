Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible college offers weekly classes Published 3:21 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College is offering classes every Monday to residents of Shelby and Bibb counties.

Reverend William Douglas Walker said these classes provide Biblical education for those seeking to dive more into the Word of God.

Registration begins on Monday, Jan. 9 and classes begin on Monday, Jan. 23 and will be held at New Everdale Baptist Church.

A class on the Book of Ephesians will be held on Mondays from 5-6:30 p.m. The Life of Jesus Bible study is taught from 6:30-8:00 p.m. on Mondays

All classes are $125, and the registration fee is $25.

“It is open to anybody,” Walker said. “We try to make sure we provide an atmosphere of understanding and growth.”

Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College is located at New Everdale Baptist Church at 320 Everdale Circle in Montevallo.