Chelsea designates Love Preserving Day, discusses trash pickup Published 11:34 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – The Chelsea City Council approved Mayor Tony Picklesimer’s proclamation designating April 24 as “Love Preserving Day,” approved multiple reappointments to the Park and Recreation Board and provided details on bulk trash pickup during a regularly scheduled city council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

“Love Preserving Day” is an initiative that was started by Chelsea native Amelia Tucker.

“Through this you will educate young adults on the personal and community benefits of volunteerism to help plug individuals into organizations where they can use their time and talents to serve their local community (of) Chelsea, Alabama,” Picklesimer said during his proclamation. “This initiative is about loving the community and giving a helping hand while also finding a purpose in the space around us.”

Tucker will further this project through a continuation of drivers, fundraisers and campaigns for a common source of need throughout the city of Chelsea, Picklesimer said.

Tucker is a Chelsea High School graduate and is currently a student of Jacksonville State. She was present at the city council meeting to hear the mayor’s proclamation.

“Thank you,” Picklesimer said. “This is quite an endeavor for a young lady to take on like you have, and we’re very proud of you.”

In other news, Chelsea council approved resolutions 1051 through 1059, reappointing the following individuals to the Park and Recreation Board:

Bart Pettus

David Ingram

Mark Glausier

Casey Morris

Laura Cruce

Nina Janchenko

Jonathan Gill

John Chamblee

Tiffany Bolen

“Let me personally say, ‘Thank you,’ to all of these people for assuming this volunteer role for our city on the Parks and Recreation Board,” Picklesimer said.

Before closing out the meeting, Picklesimer clarified some details on Republic Services and bulk trash pickup.

“Our Public Information Officer, Mr. Morris, posted a list of do’s and don’t about what qualifies for this weekly bulk trash pickup,” He said. “Then Mr. Morris had the question asked, ‘What do we do with our stuff?’ Put it right by your trash can like you would have done on the quarterly pickup, except now, hopefully the piles will be smaller because it’ll be happening every week. This service is being provided to the citizens of Chelsea at no additional charge.”

The next Chelsea City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and during the meeting they will be recognizing the 7A state champion girls cross country team.

Those who wish to keep up to date with the city of Chelsea can do so by visiting its Facebook page at Facebook.com/ChelseaCityHall.