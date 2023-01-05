City of Pelham gives update on construction of Taco Mac, Campus No. 124 Published 11:47 am Thursday, January 5, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The city of Pelham, provided updates in an e-newsletter on the current state of construction for The Canopy, Taco Mac, Cahaba Cycles and Campus No. 124.

“Stand-alone buildings for Taco Mac and Cahaba Cycles are under construction,” read the city of Pelham newsletter. “The remainder of the retail space will be on the first floor of the westernmost residential building. Some of the apartments could be ready for lease by the first quarter of 2024.”

The city provided updates on Oak Mountain Trail off exit 242 and hope to open the Tractor Supply store in March of 2023.

Work is being done on the Campus No. 124 located on Hwy 31, and new tenants will include Poppa G’s Billiards in the southern portion of the campus.

“The new location will offer a family-friendly concept,” read the newsletter. “Also,Vulcan Steel leased office space on campus, as well. Construction will begin soon on Park 124, a city-owned public space on the southwest side of campus.”

Welborn Street property will begin the tank removal and demolition of the old gas station and will pave the way for a potential developer to start work on the new site. The city of Pelham and the Community Development Authority are in talks with interested parties.