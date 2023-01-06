Alabaster opens registration for spring baseball, softball

Published 2:49 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

By Noah Wortham

Registration is now open for spring baseball and girls softball in the city of Alabaster. (File)

ALABASTER – Registration is now open for spring baseball and girls softball in the city of Alabaster.

Registration is open online until Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11 p.m. Those interested can also register in-person at the Alabaster Parks and Recreation until Friday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m.

A 10 percent multi-child discount is offered after the oldest child is paid in full. There is an additional 10 percent per child nonresident fee. A copy of a Birth Certificate is required for all new players.

“We’re excited for another year of sports where kids can learn fair play, to be competitive and have good sportsmanship as well as (become) team players,” said Morgan Lawley, community programs manager for Alabaster Parks and Recreation.

Practices begin on Monday, Feb. 13 and the opening day will be on Saturday, March 18.

The following divisions are offered for baseball for $165:

  • T-Ball, age 4
  • Rookie, coach pitch, ages 5 and 6
  • Farm, coach pitch, ages 7 and 8
  • Minor, player pitch, ages 9 and 10
  • Major, player pitch, ages 11 and 12
  • Metro, player pitch, ages 13 and 14

The following divisions are offered for softball for $165:

  • 6U, ages 5 and 6
  • 8U, ages 7 and 8
  • 10U, ages 9 and 10
  • 12U, ages 11 and 12

