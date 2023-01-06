Catherine Bridges Legg Published 12:29 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

Catherine Bridges Legg was born in 1927 to Dr. Terrell Bridges and Eula Cora Owen Bridges.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Billy R. Legg, her brothers Owen Bridges, Pick Bridges and Edwin Bridges, and sisters Eula Requett and Lydia White.

She leaves behind, her family of four sons Joe, Tom (Glenda), Scott (Dedra), and Clay (Stephanie) Smitherman, grandchildren Courtnay Dunn (Jason), Carrie Upton (Josh), Nathan Smitherman (Nicole), Perry Smitherman and Owen Smitherman, 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, and a town full of friends.

A lifelong resident and promoter of Montevallo, she was a mother, a friend, a business owner, a church leader, Chamber of Commerce Director, City Councilwoman, Zoning officer, and much more throughout her 95 years. She had a great love for her family and for her hometown of Montevallo.

A celebration of her life will be held on Monday January 9th, 2023 at 12:00 noon, in the fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church of Montevallo, 861 Middle Street in Montevallo.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Montevallo, PO Box 72, Montevallo, AL 35115