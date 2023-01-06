Lewis Brooks sworn in for second term as superintendent Published 9:04 am Friday, January 6, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Dr. Lewis Brooks has been sworn in for a second term as Superintendent of Education of Shelby County Schools.

The ceremony took place on Thursday, Jan. 5 at noon in the Shelby County Instructional Services Center in Alabaster.

“Congratulations to Dr. Lewis Brooks on being sworn in, once again, as Superintendent of Shelby County Schools,” read an official Facebook post by Shelby County AL Schools. “Your dedication and hard work have truly paid off. We are excited to see all that you will accomplish in your second term, as we continue to do great things.”

Brooks replaced Randy Fuller in 2019 after Fuller served as superintendent of the district from 2006-2018.

Brooks was born in Birmingham and attended the University of Montevallo where he obtained a bachelor’s of science degree, a master’s degree and an educational specialist degree in education.

His other accomplishments include being the recipient of the University of Montevallo’s “Distinguished Alumni Award” and “Outstanding Alumnus Award,” the Alabama Association of Prevention and Support Services’ “Sue B. Adams Leadership Award,” the Samford University “Learning For Life Award” and Samford University’s “Orlean Beeson School of Education Featured Alumnus Award.”