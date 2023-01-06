Pelham downs Prattville Christian Published 1:30 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

PRATTVILLE — The Pelham Panthers picked up a close win against Prattville Christian after having a strong offensive presence within the paint during the third quarter. The Panthers pulled away with a 56-54 victory on Thursday, Jan 5.

Pelham started with the lead in the opening quarter 12-13, however, Prattville Christian outscored Pelham by four points and maintained control of the ball before the first half concluded.

Kamari Hollis knocked down one basket from the free throw line, two within the paint and one outside the arc. Dynarian Long picked up six points from two field goals. Joe Wimberly tacked on seven points.

Corey Perkins totaled three points in the second quarter before the break and Thompson Gennari made two baskets within the arc.

The Panthers overcame their 30-28 first-half deficit in the third quarter after knocking down 15 points and limiting Prattville Christian to 13 points totaled before the start of the final quarter.

Hollis totaled 12 out of the 20 points he knocked down in the game during the second half. Hollis went two for two from the free throw line, totaled six points outside the arc and four points from two field goals inside the paint.

Wimberly finished the night with two two-pointers, a three-pointer in the third quarter and went two for two from the free-throw line and tacked on a two-pointer in the final quarter.

Kacee Owens knocked down a basket outside the arc and Perkins totaled two points inside the paint.

Pelham takes on Briarwood at home on Friday, Jan. 6.