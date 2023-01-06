Pelham Police Department announces annual Polar Plunge event Published 11:36 am Friday, January 6, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham Police Department are set to take the plunge for an annual icy event on Saturday, Jan. 21 from noon to 3 p.m.

“Plunge into icy cold waters this winter to help provide over 15,000 Special Olympics Alabama athletes with an opportunity to participate in sports training and competition programs that help them live longer, happier healthier lives,” read a Pelham Police Department Facebook post. “Food will be available for purchase from some local food trucks, so come have lunch before the plunge.”

All money raised will benefit Special Olympics of Alabama. The cost of advance registration is for those who seek to register prior to arrival is $35. Those who utilize pre-registration are guaranteed a T-shirt.

Day of registration costs $4, and no T-shirt is guaranteed with the day-of registration. On-site registration will begin in the main park office at noon.

A safety briefing will take place at 1:50 p.m. for those who wish to take the plunge, and the actual plunge which will occur at 2 p.m.

To pre-register at Pelhampd.com.