Regions names Teresa Vick as Shelby County Market Executive Published 12:06 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BIRMINGHAM – On Thursday, Jan. 5, Regions Bank announced Consumer Banking Manager Teresa Vick has been selected to also serve as market executive for Regions in Shelby County, a growing area where Regions operates an extensive network of bank branches in addition to three corporate facilities.

Vick has more than 40 years of consumer banking experience serving individuals and businesses. She joined Regions’ predecessor bank, AmSouth, in 2000 and leads teams delivering a wide range of banking services through more than a dozen Regions branches in the state.

“Through Teresa’s experience, the commitment of our local banking teams, and the investments we’re making in our products and services, Regions Bank is well positioned to continue growing with Shelby County,” said John Turner, president and CEO of Regions Financial Corp. “For over four decades, Teresa has built lasting relationships with community and business leaders. She knows the market like no one else. And we know her insights and leadership will be a benefit to our colleagues and customers alike.”

As market executive, Vick will also work with business groups across the bank to guide their teams in delivering Regions360, the bank’s comprehensive approach to service. Through Regions360, bankers get to know the unique needs of clients and collaborate with colleagues in consumer banking, commercial banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and other teams to develop holistic financial solutions.

Vick will work with colleagues and community members to identify opportunities for the bank to advance community engagement in the area. Regions’ community engagement strategy prioritizes investments and volunteerism in three key areas: financial wellness; education and workforce readiness; and economic and community development.

Vick is a graduate of the Alabama Banking School at the University of South Alabama. Active in the community, she serves on the Jefferson State Community College advisory board, the Boys and Girls Club Greater Birmingham advisory board and the Shelby County Chamber board of directors. Vick is an active participant in the Kiwanis Club, Inverness Rotary Club, the Salvation Army, Shelby County Arts Council, Junior Achievement, Jimmy Hale Mission, and Brother Brian Mission.

“As financial professionals, our success is tied to hard work and our dedication to the customers and communities we serve,” Vick said. “I’m honored to serve as market executive for Regions and guide the collaboration of teams who are working to deliver financial services that make a real impact in the lives of our clients, and I am proud to be part of this area’s growth and development now and into the future.”