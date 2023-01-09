Alabaster knitting group donates hats to those in need Published 10:05 am Monday, January 9, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Hooks and Needles, a knitting group based in Alabaster, recently donated knitted hats to homeless people in Birmingham.

“Hooks and Needles (is) a group that meets every Wednesday at the Senior Center in Alabaster,” Senior Center Director Stacy Payton said. “They are a lively and fun group. They even help others learn how to knit and crochet and always look for ways to give back.”

During 2022, the group donated more than 30 baby blankets and hats to Shelby Baptist Women’s Center and St. Vincent’s NICU. The group also provides door prizes for the Senior Center Christmas party and blankets for members of Meals on Wheels.

More than 160 hats were given to the Church of the Reconciler for homeless around Birmingham.

“They are always looking for new projects,” Payton said. “One of the members suggested the church. I called, and the church was so appreciative that our group wanted to donate hats. On Dec. 20, three of us went to the church and were able to meet and share the hats with some of the homeless of Birmingham.”

In the past the group also donated more than 50 scarves to Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama as well as donations to local nursing homes, hospice and home health agencies.

“This is such a giving group,” Payton said. “They make everyone feel comfortable, and they are like a family.”

Hooks and Needles is always looking for a new project, Payton said.

Those with needs or suggestions may contact Payton at Spayton@cityofalabaster.com.