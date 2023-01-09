Birmingham Bulls set dates for 2023 events Published 11:11 am Monday, January 9, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Birmingham Bulls are starting the new year with plenty of events for fans in 2023.

Adult Jersey Night will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28. The first 1,000 adults aged 15 and over will receive a Bulls replica jersey.

College night will be held on Monday, Feb. 9 and will allow college students to receive a discount on tickets.

Nickelodeon Night is set for Saturday, Feb. 11 and will feature a wiener dog race as well as Paw Patrol costume characters.

Hawaiian Shirt Night is on Saturday, Feb. 25, and those over the age of 15 that attend will receive a Bulls Hawaiian shirt.

A St. Patrick’s Day Celebration will be held on Friday, March 17 and the first 1000 fans to arrive will receive a Bulls puck.

A second College Night will be held on Thursday, Mar. 30 and will offer college students discounted tickets.

Fan Appreciation Night is set for Saturday, April 8 and will include special giveaways for fans that attend.

More information about Birmingham Bulls promotional nights and games can be found at Bullshockey.net.