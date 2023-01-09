Hoover takes down Thompson Published 10:02 am Monday, January 9, 2023

By SETH HAGAN | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER –A big area matchup to start the new year between the Thompson Warriors and Hoover Buccaneers lived up to the billing Friday, January 6 as the two teams battled down to the wire in Alabaster. Thompson was saddled with a double-digit deficit at halftime and a dominant performance from Carson Pringle nearly brought the Warriors all the way back, but Hoover was able to escape with a 54-45 win.

Both teams lost and stole the lead multiple times to start the game as Thompson’s Colben Landrew hit two of his team’s three-pointers in the opening period to help his team keep pace with Hoover who took a 10-9 lead after one.

Carson Pringle got his big night started with a couple of baskets in the second quarter, but Hoover turned up the defensive pressure to take a big lead. The Warriors drew within four points at 20-16, but the Bucs used five Thompson turnovers to key a 7-0 run to finish the half for a 27-16 lead.

Pringle only got hotter as the game waned on. He added seven more points in a third quarter that saw Thompson cut the Hoover lead in half. While the senior led the squad, 17 points came from freshman or younger players. Down 35-29 to start the fourth quarter, Carson Pringle went ballistic scoring Thompson’s first

nine points of the period. He would go on to score 13 of the 15 total points in the fourth and. bring the Warriors within a point at 44-43. However, foul trouble ultimately foiled the comeback as the Bucs found their way to the charity stripe seven times down the stretch to preserve the

lead.

Pringle finished with 24 points to lead all scorers.

Thompson (12-7, 0-1) will hit the road for their next two area games beginning at Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday, January 10 at 7 p.m.