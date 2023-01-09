Montevallo girls dominant West Blocton in blowout Published 9:16 am Monday, January 9, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

MONTEVALLO – Montevallos’s girl commanded the court in a blowout win against West Blocton on Thursday, Jan. 5 thanks to a dominant defensive performance that saw the Bulldogs give up nine points in a 56-9 victory.

The Bulldogs gave up three points in a half and nine in a game, the defense definitely dictated this game, while the offense picked up 14 points in the first quarter and knocked down another 11 points in the second.

West Blocton was limited to only a free throw and a single basket made within the paint in the entire first half. Knocking down the two baskets within the first quarter, Montevallo’s defense halted any action at the net for West Blocton in the second quarter.

Freshman Arlysia Hudson totaled six points from three field goals. Jai-Lin Ivory picked up five points from a single free throw and two shots

Aamira Bellfield knocked down one basket inside the arc and another outside the arc.

Destiny Burns, Maegen Gentry, Teasia Purnell and Phoenix Dixon totaled a combined seven points.

Returning from the break, Montevallo continued to apply pressure to the West Blocton offense. West Blocton found some success in the second half with four points in the third quarter and an additional three points picked up in the final quarter.

However, there was no way West Blocton could make a comeback from the separation Montevallo’s offense created in the second half.

The Bulldogs ended the night with 16 points in the third quarter and pulled away with 15 points in the final quarter.

Burns knocked down two baskets outside the arc and one within the arc during a power second-half run. Ivory and Purnell followed Burns with both players knocking down two baskets inside the arc and one outside the arc.

Siara Kennedy, Gentry, Dixon and Aamira Bellfield totaled a combined six points. Camille Holmes knocked down four points from two field goals.

Montevallo hosts Holt on Tuesday, Jan. 10.