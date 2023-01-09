Oak Mountain State Park opens new mountain bike trail “Tails” Published 1:49 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

1 of 3

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – A new mountain biking trail has made its way to Oak Mountain State Park and is ready to enjoy.

On Saturday, Jan. 7 the official ribbon cutting was held for the new mountain bike trail named “Tails.” The trail was opened through a partnership with Birmingham Urban Mountain Pedalers, also known as BUMP.

“We are so excited for the addition,” Central District Superintendent Scotti Jackson said. “BUMP is an amazing partner for Alabama State Parks and for Oak Mountain State Park. The “Tails” trial is going to be a phenomenal addition here at Oak Mountain and a wonderful adventure for a mountain biker for years to come.”

“Everybody is so excited,” Jackson said. “The amazing challenges that this trail provides, the really phenomenal course and the technical parts of this have been really well received and from the folks that are here and riding the trail.”

Jackson said she is very excited for the trail and for mountain bikers in the area to enjoy all the terrain the trail offers.

“As it continues to be here, I think it is going to become a staple for folks that are looking for that really fun adventure ride,” Jackson said. “I am super impressed, not only with the work on the trail itself, but also with the incredible partnership that has brought it together. There is a lot of elements that have to come together to make this work and function like it does, and it is beautiful.”

When bikers who experienced were asked about what they enjoyed about the trail, the landscaping was noted as an important element of the trail.

Chase Draper is the president of BUMP which is a 501C3 nonprofit organization. The nonprofit works as a division of Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association, also known as SORBA. SORBA is under the International Mountain Bike Organization also known as IMBO.

BUMP currently has approximately 40 miles of mountain bike purpose trails that are labeled multi-use. Shelby County donated money to build three trails in Oak Mountain State Park.