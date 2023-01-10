“A very special night:” Alabaster BOE recognizes Teacher of the Year Published 11:13 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Alabaster City Council Chamber was packed after a reception Monday Night, Jan. 9 as family, friends, teachers and administrators gathered to recognize the recipients of the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year award during an Alabaster City Schools Board of Education meeting.

“This is a very special night,” Superintendent Wayne Vickers said. “We have our board member recognition tonight and we also have our recognition of our teachers of the year (for) our schools.”

Alabaster Mayor Scott Brakefield stepped before the board and shared his appreciation for the school system.

“This school system is imperative to the success of our community,” Brakefield said. “It is a tremendous asset to have a good working relationship between the school board and our city council.”

In celebration of School Board Appreciation month, each Alabaster school principal came forward and addressed the board. Principals brought gifts for the board members and some shared video of their students showing their appreciation for the board.

“On behalf of Creek View Elementary School, I would like to say thank you for making the decisions based on what’s best for our students and our faculty,” Creek View Elementary Principal Charissa Cole said.

In recognition of this year’s Teacher of the Year winners, each recipient was called forward and given a plaque.

The following teachers were recognized as recipients of the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year award:

Marlee Guy, Creek View Elementary

Kim Gray, Meadow View Elementary

Alyssa Turner, Thompson Intermediate

Terri Wright, Thompson Middle

Hannah Sizemore, Thompson High School

The overall winner of Alabaster City Schools Teacher of the Year was Kim Gray from Meadow View Elementary with Hannah Sizemore of Thompson Highschool receiving second.

“Everyone here recognized tonight (are) top notch teachers,” Vickers said.

In other news, the Alabaster Board of Education approved the following during the meeting: