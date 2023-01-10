Alabaster shows appreciation for local law enforcement Published 10:19 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Alabaster City Council approved appointments to the Alabaster Water Board, authorized acquisition of property and Mayor Scott Brakefield honored Alabaster law enforcement, during a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Jan. 9.

Brakefield honored Alabaster Police Chief Curtis Rigney and his fellow law enforcement officers in recognition of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

“Thank you Chief Rigney for all that you do for us and your team,” Brakefield said.

City Council approved the re-appointment of Bobby Harris to the Alabaster Water Board and a one-year extension for board members, Greg Farrell, Stacy Rakestraw and Rick Ellis.

“I appreciate the service of our councilmembers on the water board, Rick, Greg and Stacey,” Councilmember Jamie Cole said. “A quick word about Mr. Harris, I appreciate having somebody with that long-term experience continually being willing to serve in our community.”

City Council approved a resolution authorizing the purchase agreement with Power-Tripp Performance for property adjacent to the waste water treatment plant.

“This is the last piece of property that’s next to our wastewater treatment plant and we need to purchase this property for future expansion,” Councilmember Greg Farrell said.

In other news, the Alabaster City Council approved:

ABC License for ABC Southern Quick Mart LLC

Authorization for the mayor to sign a contract for general liability insurance with AMIC

Authorization for medical clinic bond issuance

The next Alabaster City Council meeting will be on Monday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.