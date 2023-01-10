Alabaster opens applications for Teen Council Published 9:43 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

ALABASTER – Teens who would like to have a chance to have a direct impact on the city of Alabaster can sign up for the 2023-2024 Alabaster Teen Council.

The mission of the Alabaster Teen Council is to provide local youth with an opportunity to impact the community while learning about local government and to create active and informed teenage citizens. The program intends to transform their view of the role of local government by exposing members to municipal responsibilities, volunteerism and through executing outreach peer events.

Teen Council is open to Thompson, Evangel, Alabaster and community home schools for those in grades 9-11.

The purpose of the council is to create an informed group of students who are familiar with municipal issues, to develop lasting relationships between students and city leaders, sustain youth presence in a broad range of impact and decision-making areas across the community, develop future civic leaders and to organize events for community teens.

The program benefits members by allowing them to experience the community, city and county from a leadership perspective.

Those who wish to apply for a position on the council must provide a letter of reference from a teacher, principal, activities director or work supervisor and write a short essay about what leadership is, what it should be or what type of contribution you would like to make in being a member of the Teen Council. Essays are to be no more than 250 words.

Those interested can place an application before March 1 at Alabaster.seamlessdocs.com/f/teencouncil.