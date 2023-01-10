City of Pelham celebrates Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Published 1:59 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

By lizziebowen

The city of Pelham took time to thank law enforcers through the official city of Pelham Facebook page as well as the Pelham City Schools Facebook page, extending gratitude to the law enforcers of Pelham. (Contributed)

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The city of Pelham extended gratitude to all law enforcers in the Pelham area on Jan. 10 to celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

“On this Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, we honor the men and women of the Pelham Police Department, and we’re grateful for all they do for our community,” A city of Pelham Facebook post said. “A career in law enforcement is not easy. These men and women have chosen a profession that puts their life on the line each time they report to work. It’s often a thankless job, and our officers spend time away from their families for long hours every day.”

The city of Pelham thanked its officers for their service and all they do to protect the citizens of Pelham.

Pelham City Schools also thanked law officers in the area and more specifically, SROs who serve in the Pelham City School system.

“We are incredibly grateful for everyone at the Pelham, Alabama Police Department who works tirelessly to serve and protect our community,” a Pelham City Schools Facebook post read. “And a special thank you to the Pelham police officers who serve as SROs in our schools – their presence and protection are essential in our commitment to safety for our students and staff.”

More Pelham Reporter

Briarwood girls fend off Pelham in area matchup

Briarwood boys beat Pelham in area matchup thriller

SCSO’s Clay Hammac receives promotion

Birmingham Bulls sell out arena in win against Pensacola Ice Flyers

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...