City of Pelham celebrates Law Enforcement Appreciation Day Published 1:59 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The city of Pelham extended gratitude to all law enforcers in the Pelham area on Jan. 10 to celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

“On this Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, we honor the men and women of the Pelham Police Department, and we’re grateful for all they do for our community,” A city of Pelham Facebook post said. “A career in law enforcement is not easy. These men and women have chosen a profession that puts their life on the line each time they report to work. It’s often a thankless job, and our officers spend time away from their families for long hours every day.”

The city of Pelham thanked its officers for their service and all they do to protect the citizens of Pelham.

Pelham City Schools also thanked law officers in the area and more specifically, SROs who serve in the Pelham City School system.

“We are incredibly grateful for everyone at the Pelham, Alabama Police Department who works tirelessly to serve and protect our community,” a Pelham City Schools Facebook post read. “And a special thank you to the Pelham police officers who serve as SROs in our schools – their presence and protection are essential in our commitment to safety for our students and staff.”