Forging Families holds successful 5K/10K Published 10:52 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

1 of 16

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – Almost $11,000 was donated to the nonprofit Sacred Selections after local residents participated in the fourth annual Forging Families 5K/10K.

The annual event was held on Saturday, Jan. 7 and featured a 5K, 10K, a 1-mile fun run and walk. The 5K/10K began at 9:15 a.m. at the Shelby County Arts Council in Columbiana.

“I think it was great, we finally had perfect weather,” Race Director Joel Dixon said. “We had a record number of participants.”

According to Dixon, 192 people signed up for the event this year.

“I’ve always been clear in my mind that there were three goals (for the event),” Dixon said. “I wanted to raise money that gets donated to the charity, Sacred Selections, that keeps the money where it needs to be. And then secondly, I want to make sure that it was a quality event for people who signed up and participated. Thirdly I wanted to bring people into Columbiana who may never have been here and encourage visitors and support local business.”

According to Dixon, there were attendees at the event from Athens and Montgomery, Alabama and Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

“I think it continues to be a quality event that, the people who come and run it, enjoy it,” Dixon said. “As a runner myself that’s important to me that it (feels) good at the end. And then, certainly I think anytime somebody visits Columbiana, I can’t help but be struck by the charm of the town. And one of my hopes is that people come and see it and say, ‘Hey, man, what a great place for a wedding’ or ‘what a great place for a class reunion.’”

All proceeds from the race were donated to Sacred Selections, a nonprofit organization that assists families with adoption.

“Their mission is to assist Christian families with the expense(s) associated with adoptions,” Dixon said. “They have a process where people apply and of course they met those people and make sure all that’s good.”

According to Dixon, he reached out to Sacred Families and inquired of a family in the central Alabama area to support through the Forging Families 5K/10K. This year the event supported a couple from the Gardendale area.

“It was a good day, got lots of positive feedback from people,” Dixon said. “I can’t wait to do it next year.”

The Forging Families 5K/10K is planned to continue next year with another race currently set for Jan. 6, 2024.

Results from this year’s run and more can be found at Forgingfamilies.run.