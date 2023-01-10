Helena boys down Briarwood to start area play 1-0

Published 10:41 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

By Alec Etheredge

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

NORTH SHELBY – Behind three scorers in double figures and a hounding defensive effort, the Helena Huskies made a statement to open area play on Tuesday night, Jan. 10 in a road win against Briarwood.

The Huskies opened the game on a 15-4 run and never looked back, as Briarwood got no closer than eight the rest of the way in a 59-37 win for Helena.

 Josh Williams was a big reason for the success with 27 points on the night, while Owen Davis totaled 11 and Ian Johnigan 10 for the winning team.

 Helena got off to a strong start in the opening quarter of the game with two 3-pointers in addition to an and-1 from Williams as part of an 11-2 run out of the gate.

Briarwood responded with two more free throws only to have sophomore Joseph King score four points in a row for the Huskies to take a 15-4 lead at the end of the frame.

Briarwood hit a 3-pointer to open the second quarter hoping to shift momentum, but the Huskies came right back with two baskets from Williams and a 3-pointer from Davis to stretch the lead to 22-7.

The Lions got an offensive put back shortly after, but then, Johnigan caught fire.

He hit a deep jumper and a 3-pointer to extend Helena’s lead to 27-19. Then, after Briarwood scored four in a row, he hit another 3-pointer to make it 30-14 late in the half.

The Lions did get two more points before the break, but the strong finish from Johnigan was enough for a 30-16 advantage going into the half.

Like Johnigan to end the first half, Williams opened the second half on fire.

The guard started with an and-1, followed by a steal and floater before a spin move in the paint ended with a lay in to put Helena on top 37-16.

After Briarwood hit its first basket of the third, Williams then answered right away with a 3-pointer to total 10 points quickly in the period and put his team up 22.

Briarwood then hit a three to cut the deficit to 19, but Davis responded on the ensuing trip up the floor with another three, while Williams put in another and-1 shortly after to make it 46-23 late in the third.

The Lions followed with six straight to end the quarter and make it slightly closer at 46-29 going to the final quarter.

They then opened the fourth with another three to make it a 14-point game, but a 7-2 run from Helena stretched the lead back to 19 before four straight free throws and an 11-2 run cemented the win for the Huskies.

Briarwood was led by eight from William Lloyd, while five different players had at least five points. The Lions are now 1-1 in area play.

More 280 Reporter

County Commission approves funding for Park and Recreation grants, EMS transport

Helena girls pulls off comeback win against Briarwood in OT

Briarwood girls fend off Pelham in area matchup

Briarwood boys beat Pelham in area matchup thriller

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...