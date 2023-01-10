January’s Update From the Library Published 4:07 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Greetings from the Jane B. Holmes Library!

We hope everyone had a great Holiday Season. With colder weather arriving, the Library is the place to be. Stop by soon to catch up on the latest items and programs. Peruse the shelves for some new books or movies and grab a calendar to remind you of what is going on in January.

There is something for everyone at the Public Library. Thanks to an assortment of grants and other funding, the Library is receiving new items all the time. In addition, e-books and electronic audio and video options are always another option. The Libby app offers access to these resources, as well as Hoopla, which is a new and exciting service that is now available. Please go to hoopladigital.com to find out more.

The Library will also provide a program on how to get started with Hoopla. The program is called Basic Hoopla Program – How to access E-books and audiobooks. It will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 10:30 a.m.

As for other programs, the Library offers some fun in January!

For you techies and builders out there, Lego Fun is a neat way to play and create at the same time. The program is on Monday, Jan. 23 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Finally, check out a Craft for Ground Hog Day on Monday, Jan. 30 at 5:30 p.m. Ground Hog Day is almost here!

The Library would like to thank the Friends of the Library for their hard work this year. The Friends assisted with this past Christmas Parade. They helped out with the sign design and then built it. The members provided candy for the event and volunteered to walk in the parade. The Friends also held a toy drive that benefitted the Helena Police Department’s Toys for Tots campaign.

Friends of the Library volunteers are important to the overall mission of the Library, and they generously give their time and energy. The Friends meet on the first Tuesday of the month at 5:45 PM at the Library. Please call 205-664-8308 and ask for Dan if you are interested in joining.

Please visit the Library soon, stay warm, and have a great winter of reading.

JANUARY TOP PICKS

THE WHITTIERS

By Danielle Steel | Adult Fiction

In this heartwarming novel adult siblings find their way back home—and back to each other—after loss. This is an inspiring story about the everlasting bonds of one unforgettable family.

GO-TO DINNERS: A BAREFOOT CONTESSA COOKBOOK

By Ina Garten | Adult Nonfiction

America’s favorite home cook presents delicious, crowd-pleasing, go-to recipes that you’ll want to make over and over again! These go-to recipes will give you the confidence to create dinners that will bring everyone to your table.

WISHTRESS

By Nadine Brandes | Young Adult

Myrthe was born with the ability to turn her tears into wishes. But when a granted wish goes wrong, she is cursed: the next tear she sheds will kill her. She didn’t ask to be the Wishtress.

CAT KID COMIC CLUB: COLLABORATIONS

By Dav Pilkey | Juvenile Fiction

The Cat Kid Comic Club learns to collaborate in this creative, funny and insightful graphic novel. The variety of art styles, paired with Pilkey’s trademark storytelling and humor, inspires imagination and innovation for readers of all ages.

LITTLE BLUE TRUCK MAKES A FRIEND

By Alice Schertle | Easy Picture Book

All the animals are nervous and excited about meeting a new friend. Luckily, Blue knows just the thing to help his friends, old and new, feel at home! Little Blue’s “Beep!” was loud and clear: We are very glad you’re here!

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR’S FIRST WINTER

By Eric Carle | Board Book

There are so many ways to spend a chilly winter day. Join The Very Hungry Caterpillar and explore everything winter has to offer!