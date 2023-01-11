Pelham reveals Cahaba Valley Cleanup results Published 9:46 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Cahaba Valley Creek has a new and improved look thanks to a cleanup that has been taking place.

“Cahaba Valley Creek was littered with storm and flood debris,” a city of Pelham Facebook post read. Photos were shown of the creek in December 2021 with trees having fallen over and debris present.

The city applied for and received a grant to clean out the creek. Pelham City Council approved Pelham’s portion of funding for the grant in July 2022. Work began on the clean-up in November.

The project was monitored to ensure nature conservation. The contractor removed debris with equipment and by hand.

As of January 2023, water is now flowing 50 percent faster than it was in November. Overall, 91 truckloads of debris was removed. In all, this equals 6,370 cubic yards or 1,592.5 tons of debris removed. This equates to 3,815,000 pounds of debris.

The city of Pelham said the reason that this section of the creek was eligible for federal grant funding is due to the debris being related to a tornado that received a presidential distaste declaration.

More information on clean ups around the city can be found on the city of Pelham’s official Facebook page.