Montevallo girls dominate against Holt Published 3:49 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

MONTEVALLO – Montevallo’s girl picked up a huge win against Holt on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Bulldogs took down Holt 59-39 in its recent area matchup.

The Bulldogs picked up a 10-point lead in the first quarter after posting 20 points. Montevallo extended its lead in the second quarter after knocking down another 15 points.

Montevallo led 35-20 before entering the second half.

Teasia Purnell led the Bulldogs in the first half after picking up five field goals totaling 10 points. Jai-lin Ivory followed Purnell with nine points.

Returning from the break, the Bulldogs dominated within the paint in the final two quarters. Montevallo added 14 points in the third quarter and picked up another 10 points in the final quarter.

Despite Holt’s best efforts, they were limited to only nine points in the third quarter and another 10 points before the game concluded.

Holt fell to the Bulldogs 59-39.

Purnell carried Montevallo in the second half with eight points. Dyshayla Scott followed with four points.

Purnell led the Bulldogs with 19 points knocked down against Holt.

Montevallo takes on West Blocton on Thursday, Jan. 11.