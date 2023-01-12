No. 8 Spain Park tops Chelsea in area showdown Published 2:46 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

1 of 16

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

CHELSEA – Spain Park picked up another area against the Chelsea Hornets on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Jaguars are now 2-0 in their area after taking down the Hornets 68-42.

Chelsea kept the area matchup close in the first quarter after trailing 17-12. The Hornets posted six points from the free-throw line and six points inside the paint.

Aiden Owens led the Hornets with three free throws and a single field goal. MJ Conrad went two for two from the free throw line, while Christian Whetstone tacked on a single point.

Avery Futch and Paul Lanzi knocked down one field goal each for a combined four points.

The Jaguars knocked five baskets inside the arc, one outside the arc and four from the free-throw line. Zach Gray led with seven points, while Jared Smith followed with four points.

Korbin Lane and Gray went two for two from the free-throw line. Chase James and Sam Wright posted two points in the paint.

Spain Park’s offense made a comeback significantly more difficult for Chelsea after a strong run before the first half concluded. The Jaguars picked up 22 points in the second quarter while limiting the Hornets to only six more points.

Lanzi led Chelsea with two field goals totaling four points. Owens tacked on two points.

Wright posted 10 out of Spain Park’s 22 points in the second quarter. He knocked down two baskets inside the arc and two outside the arc. Gray posted six points from two field goals and a free throw.

James went two for two from the free throw line along with a two-pointer. Smith tagged a basket in the paint.

The Jaguars led 38-18 before the second half.

Spain Park and Chelsea’s offenses have been a force to be reckoned with all season and they both continued to have strong offensive runs after returning from the break. Chelsea posted 15 points in the third quarter after dominating at the free-throw line.

Lanzi knocked down three free throws, while Alex Redd and Conrad followed with one knocked down each.

Futch picked up a three-point field goal. Lanzi tacked on one basket inside the paint and one outside the arc. Whetstone added two points before entering the final quarter.

Jackson Bradley and Gray both picked up a basket outside the arc for Spain Park, while Gray posted an additional four points from inside the paint. Nick Richardson, Korbin Long, James and Wright totaled a combined eight points.

The final quarter secured Spain Park its second consecutive area win for the season after posting an additional 11 points. James led the final quarter for the Jaguars with a three-point field goal and two free throws.

Spain Park’s Joshua Fonbah picked up two baskets in the paint. Long tacked on a two-pointer.

Despite Chelsea’s best efforts, the Hornets fell to the Jaguars 68-42.

Futch and Whetstone both went two for two from the free-throw line. Conrad and Lanzi knocked down two in the arc. Johnathan Laughlin added a single point.

The Hornets had five players score in the area matchup with Lanzi leading Chelsea with 16 points, while Futch and Owens followed Lanzi with seven points.

Spain Park had seven players score in the area matchup with Gray posting 20 points. Wright tacked on 14 points, while James added on 13 points.

Chelsea host Oak Mountain on Friday, Jan. 13 for its next area matchup, while Spain Park returns home to take on Hewitt-Trussville.