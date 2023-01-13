Highway 119 project makes progress Published 8:55 am Friday, January 13, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Progress is being made on the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Highway 119 widening project.

Work is moving along to prepare the foundation for the widened road and the installation of culverts and drainage, according to an official Facebook post by the city of Alabaster.

The project is being managed by ALDOT, and was said to take approximately 18 months to complete. Work on the two-phase project began in August 2022.

“We expect there will naturally be some traffic delays along that stretch of HWY 119 while crews are working to widen the road, but the end result will definitely be worth it,” City Public Information Officer Neal Wagner said when work first began. “Once completed, this will add much-needed lane capacity on 119 from Fulton Springs Road to HWY 12, which should go a long way toward relieving traffic congestion in that area.”

This particular area of the city suffers from heavy congestion due to residential and business growth, and the area serves as a major outlet to Montevallo and Calera, which are also both seeing population growth.

Those who wish to keep up to date with project may follow the city of Alabaster on its official Facebook page at Facebook.com/alabastercityhall