No. 8 Chelsea girls fend off Spain Park in area matchup Published 11:49 am Friday, January 13, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

CHELSEA – Chelsea’s girls picked up their second area win of 2023 after dominating in its matchup against Spain Park on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Jaguars fell to the Hornets 54-26.

The Hornet’s defense dominated the paint in the opening quarter. The Jaguars were limited to one point posting in the first eight minutes of the first half while picking up 16 points of their own.

Spain Park’s Olivia Pryor and Sophia Brown both picked up two baskets in the paint and one from the free throw line, while Madison Moore and Sadie Schwallie knocked down a basket outside the arc.

Zyian Heyligar totaled Spain Park’s single point in the first quarter.

Haley Trotter led the Hornets in the second quarter after posting seven out of Chelsea’s 15 points. Hardy Erwin, Pryor and Moore knocked down a single field goal each totaling a combined six points.

The Jaguars trailed 31-6 before the half was called after picking up five points in the second quarter. Tori Flournoy knocked down a three-point field goal, while Heyligar tacked on two points.

Coming back from the break, the Jaguars had an impressive third-quarter run. Spain Park posted 14 points with MC Hunter led with two three-point field goals, while Jordyn Corey and Flournoy picked up a single basket outside the arc.

Heyligar made the front end of a one-and-one.

Trotter and Pryor posted a combined 12 points out of the 15 points Chelsea picked up during its third-quarter run. Zamar’Ya Cook tacked on a basket outside the arc.

Chelsea secured its final victory with an additional seven points totaled in the fourth quarter. Baylor Mccluney knocked down the Hornets’ last three-point field goal of the night. Pryor and Moore totaled a combined four points.

Caroline Brown picked up one point from the free-throw line.

Despite the Jaguars’ best efforts, Chelsea won 54-26. Hunter posted three points in the final quarter, while Flournoy knocked down a basket outside the arc.

Pryor led the Hornets with 15 points totaled. Trotter followed Pryor with 13 points. Brown and Moore added seven points each.

Spain Park’s Flournoy and Hunter posted nine points each.

Chelsea takes on Oak Mountain in its next area matchup on Friday, Jan. 13, while Spain Park faces Hewitt-Trussville.