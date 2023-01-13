Panthers fend off Eagles Published 2:53 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

PELHAM – Pelham picked up their second consecutive win of the week after fending off county rival Calera. The Eagles fell to the Panthers 64-42 Thursday, Jan. 12.

The Panthers started the first quarter with the lead after picking up a five-point advantage over the Eagles. Pelham posted 13 points from four different players.

Kamari Hollis led with a free throw and two field goals totaling a combined five points.

Calera’s Tierren Thomas led the Eagles with a free throw and basket picked up in the paint.

Pelham’s offense dominated the second quarter with 17 points posted before the first half concluded while limiting the Eagles to another eight points.

Joe Wimberly led Pelham after knocking down four baskets from the free-throw line and one basket outside the arc for the Panthers.

Pelham continued to dominate well into the second half with 16 points posted in the third quarter and another 18 points in the final quarter.

Long carried the Panthers in the third quarter after knocking down one basket inside the paint and one outside the arc.

Mathew Chaux led Pelham in the final quarter with six points posted.

Despite Calera’s best efforts, they picked up six points in the third and 10 in the fourth quarter.

Thomas knocked down five points out of the final 10 points Calera knocked down in the final quarter.

Pelham takes on Helena on Friday, Jan. 13 for its next area matchup.