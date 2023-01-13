Panthers pick up win against Calera Published 2:04 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

PELHAM – The Pelham Panthers picked up their second consecutive win on Thursday, Jan. 12 by taking down the Calera Eagles.

Coming off their recent win against Leeds, the Panther picked up another win of 2023 after taking down Calera 51-24.

The Panthers outscored Calera 15-9 in the opening quarter of the game to gather a six-point advantage.

Pelham’s Niles Daniel and Karma Wynn had two field goals totaling a combined eight points. Laci Gogan picked up a three-point field goal. Averi Smith posted two points from the free-throw line and a bucket inside the arc.

Jada Blake knocked down two field goals for Calera, while Jakalynn Johnson picked up a basket outside the arc. Tyesha Williams added a basket inside the paint.

After stretches of successful play from each in the second quarter, that one-point lead extended into a 14-point lead after Pelham posted an additional 10 points in the second quarter and limited the Eagles to two more points before the first half concluded.

Tamia Fairbanks knocked down Calera’s only bucket in the second quarter.

Taylor Howard and Tiauna King both totaled five points each for Pelham.

Similar to the first half, Peham’s offense continued to command the court. However, Calera was able to pick up more than five points in each of the last two quarters.

Calera picked up seven points in the third quarter from two front ends of a one-and-one knocked down by Williams and Fairbanks.

Emily Kayton picked up a three-point field goal, while Samiyah Jemison tacked on two more points to make the Eagles’ seven points.

The Panthers added 18 points to the scoreboard before the final quarter. Gogan after going two for two from the free throw line and a basket knocked down in the paint. Howard followed Gogan with a basket picked up outside the arc and one within.

King also posted a three-point field goal for the Panthers in the third quarter. Shea Gallagher, Alayna Noble and Wynn totaled a combined four points.

In the final quarter, the Panthers outscored the Eagles 8-6. Wynn posted another four points, while Claire Robinso and Smith knocked down a single two-pointer each.

Jemison went two for two from the free throw line and picked up a bucket in the paint for four out of Calera’s six points in the fourth quarter. Destiny Coates tacked on two points.

Pelham’s next matchup is against Helena on Friday, Jan. 13.