Registration now open for Calera spring sports Published 8:34 am Friday, January 13, 2023

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

CALERA – The spring 2023 youth sports season is just around the corner, and Calera Parks and Recreation has opened registration for baseball, softball and soccer until Feb. 10.

T-ball starts at age 4, while softball includes ages 5-12 and baseball ages 5-14. In addition, the department will offer co-ed soccer leagues for ages 6-8 and separate boys and girls soccer leagues for ages 9-12.

Those who are interested may visit Caleraparkandrec.com, then click on the sport of your choice for more information or directly click the registration button to open a new account. Also, an informational flyer is posted on Calera Parks and Recreation’s official Facebook page. People may also register in person at 623 Calera Eagle Drive, weekdays from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

“Sports have started,” said Tyler Madison, community programs manager for Calera Parks and Rec. “Bring your kid to a great environment. They will have fun and also have a great time learning the sports as well.”

Player evaluation dates for all three sports are listed on the online registration form at Caleraparkandrec.com. Registration fees, practice schedules, equipment requirements, park locations and more can be found by clicking on the desired sport. Anyone with additional questions may call 205-668-7250.