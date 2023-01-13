Spain Park, Montevallo boys and Chelsea girls remain in the top 10 Published 10:28 am Friday, January 13, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

Almost one month after the first rankings of the 2022-23 season were released several teams fell in the week two rankings. Spain Park, Montevallo boys and Chelsea girls remain strong in the top 10 for their classification.

Eight other local teams received nominations spot after an impressive way of finishing 2022.

Spain Park boys fell from No. 2 to No. 6, the Jaguars started the season 10-1 with a lone loss to Homewood but took down No. 1 Hoover 54-50. Spain Park picked up several more big area wins against Oak Mountain and Chelsea, however, fell short to No. 5 Tuscaloosa County 65-58. The Jaguars are 17-3 overall and 2-0 in their area.

Chelsea girls remained in the top 10 rankings for the 7A classification and bumped up from No. 9 to No. 8 after big area win against Spain Park and took down county foe Pelham. However, the Hornets did lose to Helena, Hewitt Trussville and a 40-38 loss to Pell City. Chelsea is now 17-5 overall and takes on Oak Mountain next.

Montevallo boys remain strong in the top 10 for the 4A classification. Previously, the Bulldogs were No. 6 in the first rankings of the season but came in at No. 9 for week two. Montevallo faced some adversity with an overtime loss to Cornerstone and a 48-47 loss to Holt. However, the Bulldogs have knocked down wins against West Blocton and Tarrant. Montevallo is now 14-5 overall.

Oak Mountain, Chelsea and Thompson’s boys all received nominations in the 7A classification again. The Warriors are currently 18-8 for the season with recent losses to No. 1 Hoover, No. 5 Tuscaloosa County, and a 30-29 loss to No. 3 Sparkman. Thompson did have a lot of success in late December with major wins on the road against St. Michael Catholic, Allatoona and Northgate.

The Hornets are 13-8 for the season and have had some tough games with a 68-42 loss to No. 6 Spain Park and Hewitt-Trussville. However, Chelsea has defeated McAdory, Brookwood and Marshall County.

Oak Mountain has played some tough teams this season as Chelsea and Thompson have. The Eagles are currently 18-5 with losses to No. 6 Spain Park but picked up a 63-62 win over Hewitt-Trussville. The Eagles are set to take on Chelsea in their next area matchup.

Thompson girls also received nominations in the 7A classification. The Warriors are currently 12-7 with big wins against Calera and Isabella. Thompson picked up an overtime win against Hueytown 69-59 but fell to No. 1 Hoover and Tuscaloosa County.

Briarwood girls, Pelham boys and Helena boys were all nominated for the 6A classification. Briarwood’s girls are currently 13-6 with big wins against Pelham and Oneonta, however, the Lions fell to Helena in overtime and Sardis.

Pelham boys have done well ahead of 2023 with big wins against Blount Minor and Northside. The Panthers have faced some adversity with an area loss to Briarwood and county foe Chelsea. Pelham is now 14-6 ahead of their next area matchup.

Helena boys received its first nomination of the season. The Huskies kicked off the year with an area win against Briarwood and a win against 7A Chelsea. Helena fell to No. 1 in the 7A classification Hoover in the final round of Hoover’s holiday tournament. The Huskies are 13-8 overall.

Vincent boys have found success this season in their 2A classification. The Yellow Jackets received their second nomination of the year after taking down Fayetteville, Winterboro and Cornerstone. Vincent has only lost to Childersburg and Central of Clay County since the week one state rankings were released. The Yellow Jackets are currently 11-4.

HIGH SCHOOL STATE RANKINGS

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings began with teams reporting results to their local sports writers, who nominated teams for consideration.

GIRLS

CLASS 7A

Hoover (21-1) Sparkman (16-6) Vestavia Hills (21-1) Hewitt-Trussville (17-6) Bob Jones (19-2) Davidson (16-4) Foley (16-4) Chelsea (17-5) Huntsville (14-8) Central-Phenix City (11-7)

Others nominated: Daphne (13-8), Prattville (14-3), Thompson (12-7), Tuscaloosa County (15-5).

CLASS 6A

Hazel Green (20-0) Mortimer Jordan (14-6) Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (15-5) McGill-Toolen (18-4) Carver-Montgomery (14-2) Oxford (11-9) Mountain Brook (13-6) Huffman (18-3) Parker (15-3) Pell City (15-6)

Others nominated: Blount (14-6), Briarwood (13-6), Central-Tuscaloosa (14-6), Clay-Chalkville (13-5), Hartselle (10-6), Homewood (18-5), Mae Jemison (9-9), Minor (14-6), Shades Valley (9-4).

CLASS 5A

Guntersville (19-4) Eufaula (15-1) Jasper (20-2) Pleasant Grove (17-3) Madison Academy (14-7) Ramsay (10-3) Southside-Gadsden (15-4) Wenonah (15-5) Sardis (18-4) Marbury (14-3)

Others nominated: Brewbaker Tech (12-6), Carroll (14-4), Charles Henderson (6-8), East Limestone (14-6), Greenville (14-8), Headland (11-5), Holtville (17-3), Scottsboro (12-7), Williamson (9-5).

CLASS 4A

Good Hope (21-0) Deshler (16-3) Prattville Christian (18-2) Jackson (16-4) St. John Paul II (16-4) UMS-Wright (19-4) Geneva (18-2) T.R. Miller (8-1) New Hope (12-4) Montgomery Catholic (15-6)

Others nominated: Anniston (12-8), Cherokee County (13-4), Dora (14-5), Hale County (12-7), Hamilton (14-4), Handley (12-5), Priceville (12-5), Rogers (12-8), West Limestone (14-7).

CLASS 3A

Trinity (17-2) Susan Moore (16-3) Plainview (17-3) St. James (15-5) Southside-Selma (15-3) Lauderdale County (12-7) Clements (15-2) Ohatchee (16-3) Sylvania (12-5) Childersburg (13-4)

Others nominated: Glencoe (13-6), Midfield (7-10), Pike County (10-7).

CLASS 2A

Cold Springs (18-1) Mars Hill Bible (11-3) Sulligent (17-1) Lanett (9-2) Ider (13-6) Geneva County (15-3) Pisgah (10-5) North Sand Mountain (15-5) Luverne (17-0) Francis Marion (15-1)

Others nominated: Abbeville (12-5), Collinsville (8-4), Decatur Heritage (13-5), G.W. Long (12-5), Hatton (12-5), J.U. Blacksher (13-1), Leroy (8-5), Lexington (12-6), Locust Fork (11-6), Ranburne (16-5), Sand Rock (11-9), Samson (12-3), Washington County (11-3).

CLASS 1A

Spring Garden (20-0) Skyline (17-2) Marion County (8-9) Loachapoka (11-8) A.L. Johnson (13-4) University Charter (10-2) Brilliant (12-6) Elba (12-5) Addison (13-8) South Lamar (4-3)

Others nominated: Belgreen (14-6), Cedar Bluff (9-6), Red Level (6-3), Wadley (9-6), Woodville (14-7).

AISA

Edgewood Academy (17-0) Lowndes Academy (8-4) Sparta Academy (18-1) Glenwood (13-5) Clarke Prep (14-1) Fort Dale Academy (8-4) Lakeside (6-9) Lee-Scott (NA) Morgan Academy (10-5) Southern Academy (NA)

Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (9-6), Hooper Academy (9-7), Jackson Academy (6-3).

BOYS

CLASS 7A

Hoover (20-2) Vestavia Hills (16-4) Sparkman (17-4) Baker (15-5) Tuscaloosa Co. (20-2) Spain Park (17-3) Fairhope (20-1) Huntsville (15-7) Grissom (16-6) Jeff Davis (21-4)

Others nominated: Auburn (17-2), Austin (11-9), Bob Jones (15-6), Chelsea (13-8), Dothan (16-3), Enterprise (9-6), Hewitt-Trussville (15-7), James Clemens (10-6), Lee-Montgomery (10-6), Mary Montgomery (11-5), Oak Mountain (17-5), Thompson (18-8).

CLASS 6A

Pinson Valley (17-0) Cullman (17-3) Buckhorn (14-6) Mountain Brook (13-6) McGill-Toolen (16-6) Homewood (14-9) Hartselle (10-8) Muscle Shoals (12-3) Athens (12-2) Paul Bryant (12-8)

Others nominated: Blount (12-5), Helena (13-8), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (13-6), Huffman (13-7), McAdory (13-6), Pelham (13-6), Pike Road (14-5), Sidney Lanier (12-7), Wetumpka (13-4).

CLASS 5A

Ramsay (11-6) John Carroll (16-3) Wenonah (14-8) Scottsboro (13-6) Guntersville (14-5) Fairfield (17-5) Charles Henderson (11-5) Carroll-Ozark (18-3) Headland (15-5) Valley (17-0)

Others nominated: Brewbaker Tech (7-10), Faith-Mobile (12-8), Jasper (13-5), LeFlore (12-4), Sardis (15-7), Selma (8-4).

CLASS 4A

Westminster-Huntsville (15-3) Jacksonville (16-4) Anniston (12-7) Deshler (14-2) West Morgan (12-4) New Hope (13-4) Haleyville (9-9) Good Hope (15-6) Montevallo (13-5) Hanceville (16-4)

Others nominated: Catholic-Montgomery (7-5), Cherokee Co. (9-5), Cordova (11-5), Corner (13-5), DAR (15-6), Escambia Co. (10-6), Geneva (11-8), Handley (11-4), Holt (12-7), Jackson (15-2), Prattville Christian (10-10), Priceville (9-7), T.R. Miller (9-2), UMS-Wright (13-8).

CLASS 3A

Plainview (16-4) Midfield (12-4) Cottage Hill (14-2) Houston Academy (19-2) Sumter Central (13-4) Piedmont (12-3) Hillcrest-Evergreen (8-2) Trinity (13-5) Hokes Bluff (14-4) Lauderdale Co. (13-6)

Others nominated: Carbon Hill (14-5), Geraldine (12-8), Opp (7-7), St. James (6-5), Westbrook Christian (14-4).

CLASS 2A

Mars Hill Bible (12-5) Holly Pond (17-4) Decatur Heritage (11-7) Barbour Co. (11-3) Tuscaloosa Academy (10-5) Ariton (12-6) Tanner (12-4) Sulligent (13-5) Hatton (13-4) North Sand Mountain (14-4)

Others nominated: Abbeville (12-6), Aliceville (12-0), Collinsville (11-6), Fyffe (10-9), Red Bay (12-4), Sand Rock (13-6), Vincent (10-4).

CLASS 1A

Covenant Christian (13-3) Autaugaville (9-6) Red Level (9-3) Oakwood Academy (13-4) Brantley (11-2) Spring Garden (8-6) Georgiana (10-6) Meek (13-6) Skyline (14-6) Faith-Anniston (14-5)

Others nominated: Athens Bible (7-7), Calhoun (6-10), Cedar Bluff (9-7), Donoho (10-6), Florala (11-5), Leroy (6-2), Shoals Christian (11-6).

AISA

Lee-Scott (17-1) Heritage Christian (17-1) Edgewood (14-3) Abbeville Christian (10-6) Macon-East (15-3) Glenwood (14-5) Lowndes Academy (10-2) Bessemer Academy (9-3) Morgan Academy (6-6) Snook (11-2)

Others nominated: None.

NOMINATIONS RECEIVED FROM

AL.com

Anniston Star

Atmore Advance

Cullman Times

Daily Mountain Eagle

Decatur Daily

Dothan Eagle

Florence TimesDaily

Fort Payne Times-Journal

Gadsden Messenger

Jackson Co. Sentinel

Monroe Journal

Montgomery Advertiser

Opp News

Selma Sun

Selma Times-Journal

Shelby Co. Reporter

South Alabamian

Starnes Media

Troy Messenger

Tuscaloosa News

Valley Times-News

WEIS radio